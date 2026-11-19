Australia launched an aged care industry labour agreement in May 2023, opening a direct recruitment pathway for foreign workers in three specific roles

The agreement grants migrants access to both temporary and permanent visa options, with priority processing included

Foreign workers in the aged care sector can qualify for permanent residency after two years of working in Australia under the scheme

Australia has identified three aged care roles that foreign nationals can fill to eventually secure permanent residency in the country, under a formal labour agreement introduced in May 2023.

Workers in these positions can apply under the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482), which is a temporary visa, or the Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186), which offers a permanent pathway.

Australia mentions the care jobs foreigners can use to qualify for permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The aged care industry labour agreement allows employers to directly recruit migrants for the roles of:

- Aged or disabled carer

- Nursing support worker

- Personal care assistant

Why Australia created the aged care agreement

The policy was shaped largely by the findings of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, which identified persistent workforce shortages across the sector alongside significant difficulties in attracting and retaining staff. The Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs also consulted several government departments during the agreement’s development, including the Departments of Health, Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Employment and Workplace Relations.

One key condition for employers is that they must sign and maintain a memorandum of understanding with the relevant industry union or unions before they can access the agreement.

Pathway to permanent residency after two years

For migrant workers, the agreement comes with benefits beyond securing employment. These include visa concessions, priority processing of applications, and a clear route to permanent residency after completing two years of work in Australia’s aged care sector.

The scheme is particularly significant for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the global Japa wave, as aged care work represents an accessible entry point into the Australian labour market, especially for those with backgrounds in healthcare, caregiving, or community support roles. Australia's aged care sector continues to face staffing pressures, making foreign recruitment an ongoing government priority.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced the requirements for Golden residence holders to convert to Blue residence.

Japan care sector: 4 official routes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced four official routes for foreigners seeking work in its care sector, including eligibility rules, language tests, and stay limits.

The newest route, launched in 2019, has attracted more than 67,000 residents—far more than any of the other schemes—as Japan looks for workers to meet its growing care needs.

Source: Legit.ng