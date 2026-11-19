Anambra Governor Charles Soludo spoke at an APC presidential campaign rally in Awka on Thursday

Soludo declared the 2027 presidential election 'already won and lost,' citing Tinubu's economic and security record

The governor urged south-east voters to set aside emotions and avoid backing candidates with only regional appeal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - Governor Chukwuma Soludo has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no reason to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 presidential election, arguing that the administration's record is enough to secure a landslide victory.

The Anambra state governor said Tinubu's performance on the economy and security had already tilted the race firmly in the president's favour.

Chukwuma Soludo argues opposition candidates lack national support and have yet to offer a credible alternative. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, Soludo made the remarks on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

"I repeat to our people: this election, to the best of our knowledge, is already won and lost. The president doesn't need to rig any election. President Tinubu doesn't need to rig any election. All over the country today, in every state of Nigeria, it is President Tinubu/Shettima's ticket versus one other party," Soludo said.

Soludo's case for Tinubu's re-election

The governor argued that opposition candidates lack the national spread required to mount a credible challenge, saying some contenders are only strong in specific parts of the country and virtually absent elsewhere.

He told the crowd that once all those numbers are added up, the result was clear.

Soludo also pointed to what he described as the administration's credible agenda.

The APGA governor said no candidate ahead of the 2023 election had presented a stronger plan for Nigeria, and that no opponent had yet offered a convincing alternative heading into 2027.

"President Tinubu and Shettima are doing very well. They will win because they have done well.

Let me put it on record that in terms of the agenda that they are pursuing, no candidate before 2023 presented a better manifesto and agenda for Nigeria. And so far, with less than two months to go, no candidate has presented a credible alternative. Tinubu/Shettima presidency is on course," he said.

He added that there was broad consensus, both locally and internationally, among economic experts that the administration is heading in the right direction, particularly in stabilising the economy, improving security, and supporting vulnerable Nigerians.

"We know that there is still work to be done and that work to be done means moving from stability, having rescued the economy from total collapse," Soludo said.

Soludo's message to South-East voters

The governor used the rally to appeal directly to voters in the south-east, urging them not to cast what he described as "wasted" votes by allowing sentiment to override strategic thinking.

He warned that the region could not afford to be, in his words, "an intolerant tribe," and asked residents to look beyond candidates whose appeal does not extend across the country.

Recall that APGA officially adopted Tinubu as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections at the inauguration of party's national campaign in Awka.

Soludo cites Tinubu's record on the economy and security as why he will win 2027 election. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi billboard: Anambra explains why It ordered removal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra State Government confirmed it removed a billboard in the state that showed NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi alongside Senator Victor Umeh.

Commissioner for Information Law Mefor denied the removal was politically motivated, pointing instead to a breach of the state's signage law.

The billboard came down amid growing tension between Governor Soludo and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng