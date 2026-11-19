Nigerian singer Tems has spoken about how living with ADHD affects her ability to communicate regularly with family members and friends

The singer said she sometimes forgets to contact people and can switch topics in the middle of conversations

Tems admitted that she does not consider herself good at maintaining communication but promised to make more effort

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up about how her experience with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affects her relationships with family and friends.

The singer shared her struggles during an interview on Cool FM 96.9 Lagos, where she admitted that keeping in touch with people is something she finds difficult despite having many supportive people around her, reports The Nation Newspaper.

Tems admits that keeping in touch with people is something she finds difficult. Photos: @temsbaby/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tems explained that her ADHD sometimes makes her switch topics unexpectedly during conversations, while she also forgets to reach out to people.

Tems speaks about communication struggles

During the interview, the singer acknowledged that she has not always been consistent in communicating with people who matter to her.

She said:

“I admit that I have an issue with communication because I have ADHD. I can be talking about one thing, and in the middle of a conversation, I would switch to something else. That's how I am.”

Tems added that she often remembers to contact people only after some time has passed.

According to her, although she tries to reconnect whenever she remembers, she is uncertain about how well she has been managing her relationships.

The Essence crooner also humorously graded herself over her communication habits, saying she would not give herself an A-plus.

She described her performance as an F, joking that she was almost passing with a score of 49.

When the interviewer encouraged her by acknowledging that she was making an effort, Tems agreed and promised to improve.

“I'm trying, I really am, but I'm going to try harder,” she said.

Tems acknowledges that she has not always been consistent in communicating with people who matter to her. Photo: @temsbaby/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Adult filmmaker shares fantasy with Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, opened up about his deep admiration for Tems.

In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described the artist as his 'female Nigerian crush'.

He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance, remarking, “My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."

Source: Legit.ng