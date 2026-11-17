Iceland Revenue and Customs set out a clear list of goods that require official permits before they can be brought into the country

Several everyday items, including fishing gear, medicines, and flowers, fall under special conditions that travellers must meet before arriving

A separate category of goods is completely banned from entering Iceland, covering narcotics, certain food products, and specific weapons

Iceland's customs authority has published guidance on what travellers and importers can and cannot bring into the country.

It draws a clear line between items that require prior approval and those that are banned outright.

Iceland Revenue and Customs requires permits for medicines, plants, flowers, firearms, and fishing gear before entry into Iceland. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty

Source: Getty Images

Items banned from entry

The following goods cannot be brought into Iceland under any circumstances:

1. Toxic and hazardous substances

2. Narcotics

3. Chewing tobacco and finely powdered snnuff

4. Uncooked meat products (although meat that has been boiled or canned is permitted)

5. Certain other foodstuffs

6. Weapons

7. Knives with blades exceeding 12 cm

Iceland Revenue and Customs is the official body responsible for enforcing these rules, and travellers are advised to consult the authority directly for further details before importing any goods.

What requires a permit to enter Iceland

Several categories of goods can enter Iceland but only if the importer holds the right documentation from the relevant authority. Telecommunications equipment requires a permit from the Post and Telecom Administration.

Firearms, ammunition, and explosives require approval from the National Police Commissioner, although travellers holding a valid European Firearms Permit can bring in the weapons listed on that licence without a separate permit, provided their stay is under three months.

Live animals must have clearance from the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority and must undergo quarantine on arrival.

Plants and flowers also fall under that authority's oversight and must be accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate from the country of origin. An exception applies for small personal quantities: a bouquet of cut flowers, bulbs, or roots weighing up to 2 kg can be brought in without a certificate.

Medicines for personal use are allowed in quantities covering up to 100 days, but anabolic steroids and similar substances are capped at a 30-day supply. Drugs cannot be mailed into Iceland from outside the European Economic Area for personal use.

Used riding gear, including saddles, bridles, and reins, is prohibited because of infection risk. Fishing equipment, angling gear, and riding clothes that have been used abroad are allowed in, but only if they come with a certificate confirming they have been disinfected.

Iceland publishes processing time visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that travellers applying for a visa to Iceland are required to submit their applications in person, according to official guidance from Icelandic immigration authorities. Once an applicant submits a complete application with all required supporting documents, the standard processing time is approximately two weeks.

Source: Legit.ng