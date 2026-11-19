APGA formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections

Anambra Governor Charles Soludo presented the APGA party flag to Vice President Kashim Shettima at the event

Shettima received the party flag on behalf of President Tinubu at the official handover ceremony

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has formally adopted President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, in a development that marks a significant political alignment between the party and the federal government.

Anambra State Governor and APGA leader, Prof. Charles Soludo, presided over the symbolic handover ceremony, during which he personally presented the APGA party flag to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

APGA officially endorses President Bola Tinubu for 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Shettima received the flag on behalf of President Tinubu, signalling the incumbent president's acceptance of the party's endorsement ahead of the 2027 polls.

APGA backs Tinubu for 2027

The adoption means Tinubu, who is already the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), now carries the backing of APGA going into the next election cycle. The move is widely seen as a consolidation of support from a party whose political base is rooted primarily in the South-East, particularly Anambra State.

Soludo's decision to publicly hand over the APGA flag to the Vice President underscores the governor's direct involvement in brokering the alliance between his party and the Tinubu administration.

What this means for the 2027 race

The endorsement adds another layer to the growing number of parties and political figures declaring support for Tinubu's re-election bid well ahead of the 2027 contest. With APGA's backing, Tinubu now commands cross-party support from at least one of the South-East's most established political structures.

No further conditions or terms of the endorsement were disclosed at the ceremony.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Soludo, others endorse Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that four South-East governors gathered in Enugu on Saturday at an APC women's rally to make a joint political declaration ahead of 2027.

Governor Hope Uzodimma claimed Igbos had faced marginalisation for over 60 years but said Tinubu's presidency was opening a new era for the region.

This comes amid the move by a major contender for President Bola Tinubu, from the region, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: Legit.ng