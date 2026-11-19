Just In: Tinubu Gets Official Endorsement by Major Opposition
- APGA formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections
- Anambra Governor Charles Soludo presented the APGA party flag to Vice President Kashim Shettima at the event
- Shettima received the party flag on behalf of President Tinubu at the official handover ceremony
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The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has formally adopted President Bola Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, in a development that marks a significant political alignment between the party and the federal government.
Anambra State Governor and APGA leader, Prof. Charles Soludo, presided over the symbolic handover ceremony, during which he personally presented the APGA party flag to Vice President Kashim Shettima.
Shettima received the flag on behalf of President Tinubu, signalling the incumbent president's acceptance of the party's endorsement ahead of the 2027 polls.
APGA backs Tinubu for 2027
The adoption means Tinubu, who is already the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), now carries the backing of APGA going into the next election cycle. The move is widely seen as a consolidation of support from a party whose political base is rooted primarily in the South-East, particularly Anambra State.
Soludo's decision to publicly hand over the APGA flag to the Vice President underscores the governor's direct involvement in brokering the alliance between his party and the Tinubu administration.
What this means for the 2027 race
The endorsement adds another layer to the growing number of parties and political figures declaring support for Tinubu's re-election bid well ahead of the 2027 contest. With APGA's backing, Tinubu now commands cross-party support from at least one of the South-East's most established political structures.
No further conditions or terms of the endorsement were disclosed at the ceremony.
See the video of the moment on X here:
Soludo, others endorse Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that four South-East governors gathered in Enugu on Saturday at an APC women's rally to make a joint political declaration ahead of 2027.
Governor Hope Uzodimma claimed Igbos had faced marginalisation for over 60 years but said Tinubu's presidency was opening a new era for the region.
This comes amid the move by a major contender for President Bola Tinubu, from the region, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng