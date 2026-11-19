Atletico Madrid confirmed Ademola Lookman picked up a high-grade knee sprain during Nigeria's match against Tanzania on November 13

The Spanish club's medical staff conducted their own tests after Lookman returned to Madrid following the international break

Atletico Madrid said the Nigerian medical team's initial report on Lookman's injury did not reflect the true severity of the problem

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that forward Ademola Lookman is nursing a high-grade knee sprain, an injury the club says is significantly worse than what Nigeria's medical team first reported.

The 29-year-old picked up the injury during Super Eagles' fixture against Tanzania on November 13.

Atletico Madrid have provided a different assessment of Ademola Lookman’s knee injury after conducting further medical examinations on the Nigerian forward. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

After the match, Lookman flew back to Madrid, where Atletico's medical staff carried out a full set of tests to determine exactly what they were dealing with, GOAL reports.

How Lookman's conflicting diagnoses emerged

The issue drew attention because of the gap between what Nigeria's doctors initially said and what Atletico's own assessment revealed.

The Super Eagles medical team concluded at the time that Lookman had suffered only a mild sprain, a verdict that the Spanish club moved quickly to correct.

Atletico released an official statement addressing the discrepancy directly:

"Although the Nigerian national team's medical team initially reported that the forward had suffered a mild sprain, our club's medical staff examined the player on his return to Madrid, carried out further tests, and confirmed the exact extent of his injury."

The statement, published on Atletico Madrid's official website, made clear that the club was not satisfied with the initial prognosis and conducted its own independent evaluation as soon as Lookman arrived back at the training ground.

What the tests on Lookman revealed

The findings from Atletico's medical department told a different story from Nigeria's initial report.

Their tests confirmed a high-grade knee sprain, a considerably more serious diagnosis than the mild sprain the Super Eagles medical team had communicated.

The club has not yet given a specific timeline for his return, saying that his recovery progress will guide decisions about when he is ready to return to competitive football.

In the meantime, Lookman is set to begin physiotherapy sessions alongside gym-based rehabilitation work as part of his recovery programme.

What this means for Lookman's season

The injury comes at an awkward time for both player and club.

Lookman has been a consistent presence in Atletico Madrid's squad this season, featuring in 15 games across all competitions and contributing two goals and one assist.

His absence will now hand Diego Simeone's coaching staff a selection problem, as the club must manage without one of their recognised attackers for a period that remains undefined.

With no firm return date in place, the situation will be monitored week by week depending on how the rehabilitation responds.

Lookman ruled out for multiple weeks

Legit.ng previously reported about Lookman’s knee injury, which is expected to keep the Super Eagles and Atletico Madrid forward out for about three weeks.

The injury came during Nigeria’s AFCON qualifier against Tanzania, leaving the Super Eagles without one of their key attackers for the return fixture. Lookman will now return to Spain for further checks and treatment as Atletico monitor his recovery.

Source: Legit.ng