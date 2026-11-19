The US government has clarified how long a foreigner must be married to an American citizen before they can apply for citizenship

Applicants must meet several conditions beyond the marriage duration, including holding lawful permanent resident status for a set period

The American spouse must also satisfy a specific citizenship requirement before their partner can begin the naturalisation process

The United States government has laid out the conditions a foreigner must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through marriage to an American citizen, offering clarity on a process that many immigrants find confusing.

Central to the requirements is the length of the marital relationship. According to the US government, a foreign national pursuing citizenship via this route must have lived together with their American spouse as a married couple for a minimum of three years before applying.

US lists marriage conditions for foreigners seeking American citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/China Pool/Smith Collection/Gado

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Key requirements for US citizenship through marriage

The following are the conditions applicants must meet:

1. The applicant must be legally married to a US citizen who resides in the United States, and the marriage must remain intact until the applicant takes the Oath of Allegiance.

2. The applicant must have lived together with their American spouse as a married couple for at least three years.

3. The American spouse must have been a US citizen for a minimum of three years.

4. The applicant must have held lawful permanent resident status for at least three years.

Understanding the full scope of the process

Each condition carries equal weight in the evaluation process. The requirement that the American spouse must themselves have held citizenship for at least three years means that a recently naturalised citizen cannot immediately sponsor their foreign partner for citizenship.

Similarly, maintaining lawful permanent resident status throughout the qualifying period is non-negotiable. The marriage must also remain legally valid all the way through to the Oath of Allegiance ceremony, meaning a divorce or legal separation before that point would disqualify the applicant.

US sets age limit for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the US government has outlined the eligibility requirements foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation in 2026.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old when submitting their applications and must be able to read, write, and speak basic English, although some exceptions to the language requirement apply depending on their age and how long they have lived in the country.

Source: Legit.ng