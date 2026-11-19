Nkechi Blessing unleashed a series of savage Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 19, targeting MC Fish and his girlfriend

The actress referenced MC Fish's past relationship with Anita, claiming he only received respect because of her

Fans flooded the comments as the back-and-forth heated up, with many saying MC Fish had finally met his match

Nkechi Blessing is not taking any insults lying down. The Nigerian actress went off on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026, firing a string of pointed messages at comedian MC Fish and his girlfriend after a public exchange spiralled out of control.

The drama began with Nkechi calling out MC Fish in multiple Instagram Stories, branding him a "shameless man" who moves between women's homes without contributing anything.

Nkechi Blessing shares what MC Fish and her Lover did to her online. Photo credit@nkechiblessing@gbemiso

Source: Instagram

She accused him of being lazy and a thief, and took direct aim at his girlfriend, describing the pair as a "dirty couple" whose photos and videos "smell."

Nkechi Blessing Brings Up Anita

One of the sharpest moments in Nkechi's rant came when she dragged in MC Fish's history with his ex, Anita. She wrote that the only reason people ever gave him any respect was because of Anita, implying that without her, he had no standing.

She further mocked him for previously claiming his current girlfriend had more money than Anita, asking what had changed since then.

MC Fish has sent a daring message to Nkechi Blessing over his lover. Photo credit@realmcfish

Source: Instagram

MC Fish, identified as "KO" in the shared chat screenshots, responded with equal aggression. He warned Nkechi on Instagram that engaging with him directly would not go well for her, insisting he types "with my full chest."

He called both her and her girlfriend "broke bastards" and told them to find work before "hunger" begins to show on them publicly.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress:

Fans react to the clash

The exchange quickly caught fire online, with followers split between amusement and support for Nkechi.

@chidera.a.ugwu wrote:

"He don finally meet his match"

@jemima9397 commented:

"I love nkechi too much, she will give you wotowoto"

@nahjuanatu said:

"He thinks everyone is fake oil and gas"

@chikadibia_light_ reacted:

"Oil and gas. That's mmanu iri help me cook food"

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they don't like the actress. She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

Source: Legit.ng