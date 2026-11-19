Austria has published a points-based language criteria that foreigners can use when applying for its job-seeker visa or Red-White-Red Card

German and English speakers can earn up to 10 points under the language category, which contributes toward the 70-point qualifying threshold

French, Spanish, and several Balkan languages also carry points, giving applicants from various linguistic backgrounds a path to eligibility

Austria has published the language requirements that foreign nationals can use to earn points when applying for the country's job-seeker visa or Red-White-Red Card, and the list goes well beyond German.

Under Austria's points-based immigration system, applicants must reach at least 70 points to qualify for either the job-seeker visa or the Red-White-Red Card, Austria's skilled worker residence permit. Language ability is one of the scoring categories, with a maximum of 10 points available in this section.

Austria mentions the languages foreigners can use to gain points for their visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Languages that earn points in Austria's system

German and English carry the highest weighting. A basic grasp at A1 level in either language earns five points, while reaching A2 level doubles that score to 10 points. These are the only languages through which applicants can reach the full 10-point ceiling in the language category.

French, Spanish, Bosnian, Croatian, and Serbian each offer an additional five points, but only when demonstrated at B1 level, the stage at which a speaker can handle everyday situations and express themselves with reasonable fluency. Notably, points from these languages cannot stack beyond the category maximum, meaning an applicant cannot exceed 10 points regardless of how many languages they speak.

What this means for African applicants

For many African professionals eyeing Austria as a destination, the inclusion of French is particularly relevant. French is widely spoken across West and Central Africa, including in countries such as Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Speakers of French who can demonstrate B1 proficiency would immediately earn five points under the language section alone.

English speakers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other anglophone countries are also well positioned. Those who can demonstrate A2-level German alongside their English would maximise the language portion of their score entirely.

It is worth noting that language points represent just one component of the broader assessment. The full 70-point threshold draws from several other criteria, including qualifications, work experience, age, and other factors assessed under the Austrian immigration framework.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Spain announced 27 jobs foreigners can apply for under its 2026 shortage occupation catalogue.

Austria: Ways foreigners can move into country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria announced two routes for highly skilled workers from outside the EU to move there for employment.

One option gives eligible professionals up to six months to find a job, while those with an offer can apply for a permit that covers both work and residence. Which path could suit you?

Source: Legit.ng