Popular commentator Pamilerin weighed in on the controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on Thursday, November 18, 2026

Pamilerin raised questions about whether the pastor's marriage was a genuine concern or a pretext for a deeper power struggle

Many Nigerians flooded the comment section agreeing with Pamilerin's take on the unfolding church drama

Popular social media personality Pamilerin has shared his thoughts on the growing controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, questioning whether the cleric's personal life is truly at the centre of the debate or simply a cover for something far more calculated.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, 18 November 2026, Pamilerin drew a clear line between what he described as genuine accountability and what he characterised as a coordinated effort to damage the pastor's reputation.

Pamilerin has shared the things he noticed on the controversy trailing Pastor Jimmy Odukoya as he asked questions. Photo credit@thepoamilerin/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He acknowledged that no one should be shielded from scrutiny, but argued that legitimate concerns ought to be handled through transparent processes and factual evidence rather than what he called a "seemingly coordinated public spectacle."

Jimmy Odukoya: Is the marriage really the issue?

The most pointed observation in Pamilerin's post was his suggestion that the marriage at the heart of the controversy may not be the actual driver of the conflict.

He wrote on his social media that it is difficult not to wonder whether the marriage is "the actual issue or merely the convenient excuse for a battle that has been brewing behind closed doors."

Pamilerin makes a passionate appeal to the Board of Trustees of Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit@thepamilerin

Source: Instagram

The media personality went on to reflect on the broader nature of church institutions, noting that despite being spaces of service and humility, they are ultimately run by human beings with their own interests and ambitions. He concluded by saying only God can truly know the motivations of those involved.

The post resonated widely, with followers stating they had been thinking along the same lines.

Here is the Instagram post sharing what the media personality said about the leadership tussle:

Fans react to Pamilerin's post

Here are some of the reactions below:

@_charlesborn said:

"I said the exact same thing."

@official_annaderinola wrote:

"Exactly my thought too! May God continue to help us all"

@eustacia_headwear.ng commented:

"Well said!"

@asknenye reacted:

"My thoughts exactly"

@thisis_dammy stated:

"Well said!!!!After all we are all human."

@unlimitedeniola shared:

"You mean the event did not unfold naturally? Whatever happens, it's a family issue and I hope it get resolved sooner"

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya reacts to controversy trailing him

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, on Wednesday, November 18, addressed workers of the Fountain of Life Church amid the ongoing leadership crisis and succession dispute rocking the ministry.

During the meeting, he admitted to retaining a video his late father had instructed him to delete, describing his decision as a grave mistake.

The video became a major point of contention in the battle over the church's leadership. Jimmy also alleged that his sisters sided with the church's board against him and accused some board members of lying to Pastor Enoch Adeboye during a mediation meeting aimed at resolving the dispute.

Source: Legit.ng