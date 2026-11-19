• Anti-migrant group March and March held a picket in Pretoria, targeting Nigerians and the suburb nicknamed 'Little Lagos'

• The group's legal representative called on the state to bar Nigerians from South Africa until drug sales to locals stopped

• The protest came amid fresh diplomatic friction between Nigeria and South Africa over the treatment of High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode

An anti-migrant group called March and March led demonstrators through Pretoria on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, calling for a complete ban on Nigerians entering South Africa and demanding the country withdraw from a key international refugee treaty.

The group marched to the Home Office to present their demands. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of March and March, singled out Sunnyside, a Pretoria suburb widely referred to as "Little Lagos" because of its large Nigerian population, challenging residents to justify how the area came to carry that identity.

Anti-migrant group March and March marches through Pretoria, demands a ban on Nigerians, and targets the suburb known as "Little Lagos." Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

"I'm being told here that we've entered Sunnyside, the home of Nigerians. I'm inviting Nigerians to come out let's talk to each other. We want to know who gave you this place and called it Nigeria. Who gave you permission to call this place Lagos or whatever you call it?" she said during the picket.

Entry ban demanded

The group's legal representative, Xolani Zuma, went further, calling on the South African government to close its borders to Nigerian nationals specifically over what he described as drug-related crimes.

"The state must ban Nigerians from South Africa. They must ban Nigerians until they stop selling drugs to our people. The rest of Africa we are fine, but we do not want Nigerians in South Africa anymore, that is what we are saying," Zuma said.

Ngobese-Zuma also called for South Africa to exit the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, which establishes the principle of non-refoulement, meaning that refugees cannot be sent back to countries where their lives or freedom are at risk.

She described the treaty as "not sustainable and not feasible," arguing that migrants add pressure to public services and deepen resentment among South African citizens.

Tensions between Nigeria and South Africa

According to The Cable, the demonstration came against a backdrop of strained relations between the two countries.

Only days earlier, the Nigerian High Commission and the South African presidency exchanged sharp words after a speech by Femi Fani-Kayode was omitted during his formal presentation of credentials as Nigeria's high commissioner to South Africa.

Fani-Kayode called the exclusion disrespectful, though he later said the matter had been resolved following President Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention and an invitation from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The high commissioner said he had been looking into concerns affecting the Nigerian community since his arrival in South Africa. He described those behind xenophobic violence as a "tiny minority" that did not reflect the broader South African public, which he called decent and welcoming.

More than 1,500 Nigerians were repatriated from South Africa earlier this year following a wave of xenophobic attacks that left at least four Nigerians dead. Fani-Kayode has said Nigeria will not cut diplomatic ties with South Africa, but warned that patience within Nigeria's corridors of power was wearing thin.

South Africans take action against Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Police in South Africa on Wednesday, March 25, dispersed hundreds of protesters in Durban as demonstrations against foreigners, including Nigerians, intensified. Officers fired rubber bullets and teargas to break up the crowd after tensions escalated during the march, which drew participants from political groups and anti-immigration movements.

Source: Legit.ng