Denmark Launches Fast-Track Work Permit Scheme With 5 Routes for Foreign Workers
- Denmark announced a Fast-Track Scheme that allows certified companies to recruit foreign employees faster and more flexibly
- The scheme lists five separate tracks that applicants can qualify under, each with its own conditions and requirements
- Processing times under the scheme vary by track, with some applications eligible for a quick job start within 10 days
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Denmark has unveiled a fast-track route to securing a residence and work permit, giving foreign workers and their employers a quicker, more flexible path into the country's labour market.
The Fast-Track Scheme, administered through the Danish Immigration Service, is designed specifically for certified companies looking to bring in skilled workers from abroad. Under the arrangement, it is the employer who handles the application on behalf of the foreign national, using a power of attorney granted by the worker. Applicants are nonetheless expected to be fully familiar with the conditions attached to the scheme before the process begins.
5 tracks available under Denmark's fast-track scheme
Eligibility depends on which of the five tracks an applicant's employment situation falls under. The available routes are the pay limit track, the supplementary pay limit track, the short-term track, the researcher track, and the educational track.
Each track carries its own set of qualifying conditions, and an applicant's employment terms must satisfy the requirements of at least one of them.
One of the scheme's notable features is that it permits workers to be employed both in Denmark and abroad simultaneously, offering greater flexibility than a standard work permit arrangement.
Processing times and quick job start option
For most tracks, the standard processing time is one month. Where additional documentation or information is required, this can extend to two months. There is also a quick job start option, which ordinarily takes around 10 days, providing a significantly shorter waiting period for eligible applicants.
The supplementary pay limit track operates on a longer timeline. Standard processing for applications under that route takes two months, and if further information is needed, the processing time can stretch to as long as four months.
The scheme represents a structured attempt by Denmark to attract foreign talent while keeping the recruitment process manageable for both employers and prospective employees. Workers considering applying are encouraged to review the full conditions tied to their relevant track before granting their employer the authority to proceed.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng