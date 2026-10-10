Denmark announced a Fast-Track Scheme that allows certified companies to recruit foreign employees faster and more flexibly

The scheme lists five separate tracks that applicants can qualify under, each with its own conditions and requirements

Processing times under the scheme vary by track, with some applications eligible for a quick job start within 10 days

Denmark has unveiled a fast-track route to securing a residence and work permit, giving foreign workers and their employers a quicker, more flexible path into the country's labour market.

The Fast-Track Scheme, administered through the Danish Immigration Service, is designed specifically for certified companies looking to bring in skilled workers from abroad. Under the arrangement, it is the employer who handles the application on behalf of the foreign national, using a power of attorney granted by the worker. Applicants are nonetheless expected to be fully familiar with the conditions attached to the scheme before the process begins.

Denmark announces fast-track scheme for work permits, explains 5 routes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

5 tracks available under Denmark's fast-track scheme

Eligibility depends on which of the five tracks an applicant's employment situation falls under. The available routes are the pay limit track, the supplementary pay limit track, the short-term track, the researcher track, and the educational track.

Each track carries its own set of qualifying conditions, and an applicant's employment terms must satisfy the requirements of at least one of them.

One of the scheme's notable features is that it permits workers to be employed both in Denmark and abroad simultaneously, offering greater flexibility than a standard work permit arrangement.

Processing times and quick job start option

For most tracks, the standard processing time is one month. Where additional documentation or information is required, this can extend to two months. There is also a quick job start option, which ordinarily takes around 10 days, providing a significantly shorter waiting period for eligible applicants.

The supplementary pay limit track operates on a longer timeline. Standard processing for applications under that route takes two months, and if further information is needed, the processing time can stretch to as long as four months.

The scheme represents a structured attempt by Denmark to attract foreign talent while keeping the recruitment process manageable for both employers and prospective employees. Workers considering applying are encouraged to review the full conditions tied to their relevant track before granting their employer the authority to proceed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng