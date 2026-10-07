The US Department of State updated its visa bond list on October 2, 2026, naming 50 countries whose nationals face mandatory financial bonds

Nigeria is among the African countries on the list, with the bond requirement taking effect from January 21, 2026

Several countries were added to the list at different points, with the earliest implementation date traced back to August 2025

The United States Department of State has published an updated list of 50 countries whose nationals are required to pay a visa bond before travelling to the US, with the list last updated on October 2, 2026.

The bond, reported to be as high as $20,000, applies to citizens of countries the Department of State has flagged. The implementation dates vary by country, with some requirements dating as far back as August 20, 2025.

The US visa bond requirement affects nationals from 50 countries, including Nigeria, with bond payments reaching up to $20,000 before travel. Photo credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries on the US visa bond list

Nigeria is among the African nations listed, with the bond requirement effective from January 21, 2026. Other African countries on the list include Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Cote D'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia were among the earliest countries added, with implementation dates of October 11, 2025, August 20, 2025, and August 20, 2025 respectively. Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, and Tanzania followed on October 23, 2025.

Full scope of the bond requirement

Beyond Africa, the list covers countries across Asia, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Latin America. Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nepal, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are among the Asian nations affected. Caribbean and Pacific nations listed include Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. Venezuela is also on the list.

Several countries, including Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia, were added later, with their requirements taking effect from April 2, 2026.

The Department of State's update signals a continued tightening of entry conditions for nationals of these countries seeking US visas.

Full list below, countries subject to visa bonds

Algeria (January 21, 2026)

Angola (January 21, 2026)

Antigua and Barbuda (January 21, 2026)

Bangladesh (January 21, 2026)

Benin (January 21, 2026)

Bhutan (January 1, 2026)

Botswana (January 1, 2026)

Burundi (January 21, 2026)

Cabo Verde (January 21, 2026)

Cambodia (April 2, 2026)

Central African Republic (January 1, 2026)

Cote D’Ivoire (January 21, 2026)

Cuba (January 21, 2026)

Djibouti (January 21, 2026)

Dominica (January 21, 2026)

Ethiopia (April 2, 2026)

Fiji (January 21, 2026)

Gabon (January 21, 2026)

The Gambia (October 11, 2025)

Georgia (April 2, 2026)

Grenada (April 2, 2026)

Guinea (January 1, 2026)

Guinea-Bissau (January 1, 2026)

Kyrgyz Republic (January 21, 2026)

Lesotho (April 2, 2026)

Malawi (August 20, 2025)

Mauritania (October 23, 2025)

Mauritius (April 2, 2026)

Mongolia (April 2, 2026)

Mozambique (April 2, 2026)

Namibia (January 1, 2026)

Nepal (January 21, 2026)

Nicaragua (April 2, 2026)

Nigeria (January 21, 2026)

Papua New Guinea (April 2, 2026)

Sao Tome and Principe (October 23, 2025)

Senegal (January 21, 2026)

Seychelles (April 2, 2026)

Tajikistan (January 21, 2026)

Tanzania (October 23, 2025)

Togo (January 21, 2026)

Tonga (January 21, 2026)

Tunisia (April 2, 2026)

Turkmenistan (January 1, 2026)

Tuvalu (January 21, 2026)

Uganda (January 21, 2026)

Vanuatu (January 21, 2026)

Venezuela (January 21, 2026)

Zambia (August 20, 2025)

Zimbabwe (January 21, 2026)

24 African countries not on US visa bond list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has introduced a visa bond requirement targeting citizens of certain countries, and while 30 African nations appear on that list, a significant number of others do not.

Source: Legit.ng