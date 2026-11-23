FarmerMoni offers eligible Nigerian smallholder farmers up to ₦300,000 in interest-free, collateral-free financing—not a grant

NSIPA is conducting beneficiary enumeration and screening in states including Lagos, Abia, Niger, Kwara and Plateau

Farmers should follow verified GEEP announcements, confirm loan terms and note that registration does not guarantee approval or disbursement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Smallholder farmers across Nigeria could receive up to ₦300,000 in interest-free agricultural financing as the Federal Government expands beneficiary registration, enumeration and verification under its FarmerMoni programme.

The initiative, implemented through the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0), is designed to help farmers purchase agricultural inputs, improve productivity and expand their businesses.

FG moves to empower Nigerian farmers with N300,000 interest-free loans. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), which oversees the programme, has commenced beneficiary enumeration and screening exercises in several states, including Lagos, Abia, Niger, Kwara and Plateau.

The intervention offers financial support to farmers who struggle to access conventional bank loans because of collateral requirements and limited credit histories.

However, beneficiaries must repay the loans, as FarmerMoni is not a government grant.

FG explains FarmerMoni loan programme

FarmerMoni is one of three financing initiatives under GEEP, a Federal Government intervention targeting small businesses and low-income entrepreneurs.

While TraderMoni supports petty traders and artisans, MarketMoni provides financing to market women and small-scale business owners.

FarmerMoni focuses on smallholder farmers, providing agricultural inputs, mechanisation services and other forms of production support.

According to the programme's official description, eligible farmers can receive assistance worth up to ₦300,000.

However, the support may come through certified farm inputs and services rather than direct cash payments.

Farmers are therefore advised to confirm the applicable disbursement arrangements with authorised GEEP officials.

FG targets 600 farmers in Niger

In Niger State, GEEP National Programme Manager Hamza Baba disclosed that 600 farmers were being targeted for the intervention.

He explained that each selected beneficiary would receive financing worth ₦300,000, representing a potential combined allocation of ₦180 million.

According to Baba, beneficiaries would have one year to repay the loans, with repayment beginning six months after farming activities commence.

Similarly, officials overseeing the programme in Abia State described the facility as interest-free and collateral-free.

They indicated that repayment could begin between six and nine months after disbursement.

How farmers can access ₦300,000 loans

Interested farmers are expected to participate in the ongoing enumeration and verification exercises coordinated by GEEP officials in participating states.

Applicants may be required to provide personal identification, farming details and other information needed to establish eligibility.

FG unveils steps to access N300,000 interest-free FarmerMoni loans. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Although registration and screening activities are underway, an official nationwide online application portal has not been independently confirmed.

Farmers should therefore rely on verified NSIPA and state GEEP announcements for registration instructions.

Importantly, completing registration does not guarantee approval or immediate disbursement.

Successful applicants should also confirm repayment schedules and the exact value and form of assistance before accepting the facility.

FG opens TVET Cohort 3 registration, offers N30,000

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians seeking opportunities to acquire practical skills and improve their livelihoods can now apply for the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, Cohort 3.

The initiative offers selected participants free vocational training alongside a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000, providing financial support while they acquire skills for employment or self-employment.

Source: Legit.ng