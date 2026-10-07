The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs published a list of 157 countries whose nationals can enter without a visa for 30 days

Eligible travellers must hold passports valid for at least six months and carry return or onward tickets to qualify for visa-free entry

African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia are among the nations on the Philippines visa-free list

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs has released its official list of 157 countries whose citizens can visit the country without a visa, with each approved national allowed an initial stay of up to 30 days.

The policy is governed by Executive Order No. 408 and subsequent amendments, which give the department authority to maintain and update the list of qualifying nations.

Philippines names 157 countries whose citizens can visit visa-free for 30 days. Photo credit: Sezer Ozger, Ezra Acayan

Source: Getty Images

To be eligible, travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended period of stay, as well as a return ticket to their home country or an onward ticket to their next destination.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry to the Philippines

The full list of 157 countries covers nations across every continent, including several African countries. Below are all the countries whose citizens qualify:

Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Fiji.

Others are Finland, France, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Latvia, Lesotho, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Monaco, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Norway, Oman, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea.

To conclude the list are Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, São Tomé and Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Eswatini, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Thailand, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, United States of America, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vatican, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Philippines visa: What travellers should know before visiting

The 30-day visa-free period covers only the initial stay. The Philippines government notes that submitting these conditions does not automatically guarantee entry, as immigration officers retain the right to refuse admission based on individual circumstances.

Travellers are encouraged to review the full policy details on the official eVisa portal before booking travel to confirm their eligibility and understand any country-specific conditions that may apply, such as those indicated for Brazil and Israel on the official list.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Philippines had granted 59-day visa-free entry to citizens of only two countries.

Philippines: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Philippines had shared the list of African countries whose citizens can enter its territories visa-free.

To qualify, travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended period of stay, along with either a return ticket to their home country or an onward ticket to their next destination.

The visa-free privilege does not guarantee admission into the Philippines. Travellers are still subject to assessment by immigration officers upon arrival.

Source: Legit.ng