APM senatorial candidate Olufemi Ajadi attended the annual harvest thanksgiving of The Apostles of Christ Pentecostal Church in Ibadan

Apostle Seye Olajide urged his congregation to back Ajadi and other APM candidates in the 2027 general elections

LGA chairman Adesoye said Ajadi had been empowering communities with his personal funds despite not holding public office

Olufemi Ajadi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, received a public endorsement from a Pentecostal clergyman during a church event in Ibadan on Saturday, November 22, 2026.

The endorsement came at the 2026 Annual Harvest Thanksgiving and hymn book launch of The Apostles of Christ Pentecostal Church, held at the church auditorium in Temidire Estate, Sooko, Elega Ojuirin, Akobo, Ibadan. The event was hosted by Apostle Seye Olajide, with Pastor Yinka Olajide serving as Minister in Charge.

2027 Election: Pastor Yinka Olajide endorses Olufemi Ajadi for Oyo Central Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 22, Ajadi attended with the Executive Chairman of Ogo-Oluwa Local Government Area, Hon. Oluwaseun Ojo Adesoye, and other members of his entourage. At the gathering, Ajadi spoke about his long friendship with Apostle Olajide, saying he had watched the cleric serve God faithfully from childhood.

After the hymn book was formally launched, Ajadi thanked the congregation for the invitation and promised that the church's 2027 harvest celebration would be held on a larger scale following the general elections. He also encouraged members to hold firm in their faith, pledging his continued backing for religious bodies that promote spiritual growth and community development.

Adesoye makes the case for Ajadi

Adesoye used his time at the podium to build a case for Ajadi's candidacy, describing him as a God-fearing individual whose generosity had set him apart. The council chairman pointed out that Ajadi had continued to support communities and individuals with his own funds, even outside of government.

"Ambassador Ajadi is not in government, yet he has been empowering people with his personal money. I urge everyone of us to vote for him and other APM candidates in the 2027 general elections because he will ensure that the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots," Adesoye said.

He also stressed the need for a representative who would sponsor bills, raise motions and pursue legislative action in the interest of Oyo Central Senatorial District and Nigeria.

Apostle Olajide breaks from neutrality

Apostle Olajide, who was clear that he does not regard himself as a politician, told his congregation that Ajadi's record of philanthropy was what moved him to speak. He called on church members to identify and support individuals whose contributions to society reflected a genuine concern for others, and specifically urged them to vote for Ajadi and other APM candidates in 2027.

The event brought together church members, invited guests and political figures in a setting centred on worship, thanksgiving and fellowship.

APM senatorial candidate in Oyo, Olufemi Ajadi, endorsed Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi urges Nigerians to appreciate teachers

Legit.ng earlier reported that APM senatorial candidate Olufemi Ajadi called for greater recognition of teachers at the NUT Oluyole branch 60th anniversary in Ibadan.

Oluyole LGA chairman Olatunji revealed his administration had consistently sponsored NUT branch activities and was approached to fund a building project.

Oyo NUT chairman Fatahi declared the union's full support for all APM candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng