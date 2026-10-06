The Philippines extended visa-free entry of up to 30 days to citizens of 46 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania

Travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their planned stay and hold a return or onward ticket to qualify

Nigeria, along with Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, falls outside the standard 30-day visa-free arrangement

The Philippines has opened its borders on a visa-free basis to citizens of 46 African countries for stays of up to 30 days, as part of a broader travel policy covering 157 nations worldwide.

African travellers from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Zambia and Zimbabwe are among those who qualify, alongside citizens of Botswana, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, Tunisia and Togo, among others.

The Philippines expands visa-free travel, allowing citizens of 46 African countries to enter for up to 30 days. Photo credit: Ezra Acayan / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement, grounded in Executive Order No. 408 and its subsequent amendments, requires eligible travellers to hold a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay and to possess a return or onward ticket before boarding.

African countries left out of the policy

Not all African nations are covered. Nigerians, along with citizens of Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, are excluded from the standard 30-day visa-free entry and are generally required to obtain a visa before travelling to the Philippines.

China and India are also outside the main arrangement. Chinese nationals benefit from a separate, shorter visa-free window of up to 14 days under different rules. Citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany, France and South Korea all qualify for the 30-day arrangement.

Philippines targets more foreign visitors

The policy reflects Manila's push to grow tourism and attract greater investment. The Philippines welcomed about 5.94 million international tourists in 2025, with visitor spending reaching an estimated 694 billion Philippine pesos. Tourism accounted for 8.1% of the economy and supported roughly 7.7 million jobs that year. International arrivals have continued to grow into 2026, with the government also investing in airport upgrades and improved transport links.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said the government wants to show that the Philippines is "open, accessible, and ready for greater tourism and investment."

Travellers admitted under the 30-day visa-free arrangement can apply for a 29-day extension through the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, bringing the maximum authorised stay to 59 days. Some nationalities, including Brazilian and Israeli passport holders, can already enter visa-free for up to 59 days under existing bilateral agreements.

Citizens that can enter the Philippines without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Philippines has confirmed which African countries qualify for visa-free entry in 2026, with the country's Department of Foreign Affairs publishing the official list of eligible nationalities under Executive Order No. 408 and its subsequent amendments.

Source: Legit.ng