The US State Department announced it is making a visa bond programme permanent, requiring some visitors to pay a financial guarantee before entry

The policy targets nationals from 50 countries, 30 of which are in Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia

Bonds under the new system range from $10,000 to $20,000 and are refundable only if the traveller complies with all visa conditions

The United States government has made permanent a programme that could require certain visa applicants to deposit as much as $20,000 before they are allowed entry into the country for business or tourism purposes.

The US State Department announced the decision, describing it as a measure to reduce the number of travellers who enter the country legally but remain beyond their permitted stay. The programme now applies to nationals from 50 countries, including 30 in Africa.

The US State Department has made the visa bond programme permanent. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the visa bond system works

Applicants for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas from the listed countries may be required to pay a refundable financial guarantee, called a visa bond, before their visa is approved.

Not every applicant will face this requirement. US consular officers will review individual cases and determine whether a bond is necessary based on their assessment of the applicant's profile.

The bond is not a processing fee. If the traveller enters the US and leaves before their visa expires without violating any conditions, the money is returned. If the visitor overstays or breaches the terms of their visa, the bond is forfeited.

The State Department said a pilot version of the scheme, tested in 2025, showed that financial guarantees improved compliance among travellers. That trial allowed bonds of $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000. Under the permanent programme, the $5,000 option has been removed, and the upper limit has been raised to $20,000, India Times reported.

Which African countries are affected

Nigeria is among the 50 nations listed under the new policy. Other African countries on the list include Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Outside Africa, the list includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Cuba, Dominica, Fiji, Georgia, Grenada, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Tajikistan, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng