The UK's Crime and Policing Act 2026 introduced a new offence targeting a specific category of wearable items in designated public areas

The law, which came into force on June 29, 2026, applies to public places within localities designated under a separate section of the same Act

Anyone found guilty of the offence faces up to one month in prison, a fine, or both, though the law carves out several exceptions

The United Kingdom has made it a criminal offence to wear or use any item that conceals a person's identity in designated public areas, under a provision of the Crime and Policing Act 2026 that came into force on June 29, 2026.

Section 157 of the Act, titled "Offence of concealing identity at protests," states that a person commits an offence if they are in a public place within a locality designated under Section 158 of the same Act, and they are wearing or otherwise using any item that conceals their own identity or the identity of another person.

UK introduces wearing rule for people at designated areas. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

What the Crime and Policing Act 2026 says

The law broadly targets any kind of item used for the purpose of concealing identity, meaning the offence could apply to a wide range of objects depending on how they are used.

A person charged under this section will, however, not be found guilty if they can demonstrate that the item was worn for health-related purposes, for religious observance, or in connection with their work.

These exceptions ensure that medical mask wearers, those following faith-based dress codes, and workers whose roles require protective gear are not criminalised by the provision.

The commencement of the offence is also tied to procedural requirements. During an initial designation period, the offence only applies if the conditions set out in Section 158(2) have been satisfied.

The same applies during any further period directed under Section 158(3), where compliance with Section 158(4) is required before a prosecution can proceed.

Penalties for concealing identity in designated protest areas

A person convicted of the offence under a summary conviction faces imprisonment of up to one month, a fine not exceeding level 3 on the standard scale, or both.

Level 3 on the UK's standard scale currently stands at £1,000, according to Sentencing Council guidance.

The provision was not in force at the time the Act received Royal Assent, as confirmed by Section 255(1) of the same legislation. It was subsequently brought into force by Statutory Instrument 2026/689, regulation 2(1)(l), which took effect on June 29, 2026.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng