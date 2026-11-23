The UAE government published an official dress code outlining what foreign employees must wear while working in government agencies

Non-Emirati men are required to wear a formal suit with a necktie, while women must dress in modest, loose-fitting clothing

The code also lists several items that all employees, both Emirati and non-Emirati, are strictly banned from wearing at work

The UAE government has published a formal dress code laying out exactly what foreign workers in its government agencies are expected to wear, with specific rules covering everything from suit requirements to fabric choices.

The guidelines, issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism, draw a clear distinction between what is expected of Emirati nationals and what is required of non-Emirati staff.

UAE releases dress code for foreign workers in government agencies. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UAE nationals are required to wear the country's traditional dress: men must appear in a kandura with ghutra and egal, while women are expected to wear a black abaya and shaila.

What foreign employees must wear in UAE

For non-Emirati workers, the expectations are equally clear. Men must come to work in a formal suit paired with a necktie.

Women are required to wear modest clothing described in the code as loose-fitting, full-sleeved long dresses or loose-fitting trousers paired with loose-fitting, full-sleeved tops.

The guidelines place strong emphasis on modesty and alignment with UAE cultural values, making clear that the dress expectations for foreign staff are non-negotiable within government settings.

UAE: Items banned for all employees

Beyond the prescribed attire, the code also sets out a list of prohibited items that apply to every member of staff, regardless of nationality. No employee is permitted to wear anything that could obscure their identity or make identification difficult.

For male employees specifically, wearing a ghutra without an egal, or in the tied style known as Hamdaniya, is not allowed. Across the board, jeans and sportswear are banned for both men and women. The code also prohibits any form of personal styling or appearance choices that go beyond what is considered acceptable within UAE traditions and culture.

The document reflects the UAE's broader approach to maintaining a formal, culturally respectful environment within its public institutions, and serves as a clear guide for the growing number of expatriates working across the country's government sector.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng