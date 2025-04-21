Following the announcement by the Vatican that Pope Francis is dead, there have been talks of who will succeed the late pontiff, who died at 88 years old.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI, resigned.

Peter Turkson: 5 Facts About Ghanaian Cardinal Who May Succeed Pope Francis

Analysts have noted that the next pope may well come from Africa, a continent where Christianity is experiencing unprecedented growth.

Africa is now the global leader in Catholic conversions, with millions of Africans remaining steadfast in their faith despite ongoing challenges and persecution, as reported by Fox News.

In October 2024, the Vatican confirmed the remarkable rise in Catholic numbers across Africa, reporting that 7.27 million Africans joined the faith in just one year. This growth continues a long-standing trend, with the Catholic population on the continent now standing at 265 million, a dramatic increase from fewer than 1 million in 1910, as noted by the National Catholic Register in 2023.

Africa’s vibrant and expanding Catholic community is a testament to the region’s unwavering commitment to the Church, positioning it as a significant force in the global Catholic landscape.

1. Cardinal Turkson's extensive educational background

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson, born on 11 October 1948 in Nsuta-Wassaw, Ghana, has a highly distinguished academic and theological background.

After his initial studies at St. Teresa’s Seminary and St. Peter’s Regional Seminary in Ghana, he continued his studies in Rome, earning a license in Sacred Scripture from the Pontifical Biblical Institute.

He also holds master’s degrees in Theology and Divinity from St. Anthony-on-Hudson, New York. His scholarly pursuits shaped his remarkable career in both ecclesiastical and academic fields.

2. A long and distinguished ecclesiastical career

Turkson was ordained as a priest on 20 July 1975 for the Archdiocese of Cape Coast, Ghana. He has since held various leadership roles, including serving as the Archbishop of Cape Coast from 1992 to 2009.

In addition to his clerical roles, he was president of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference from 1997 to 2004, as well as serving as a member of the University of Ghana’s Governing Council.

His contributions to the church and society in Ghana have made him one of the most influential clerics in the country.

3. Key roles in Vatican leadership

Cardinal Turkson’s influence extends beyond Ghana. He was appointed President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace in 2009 and later confirmed by Pope Francis in 2013.

In 2016, he became the Prefect of the newly established Department for the Service of Integral Human Development. As a member of the Vatican’s highest administrative bodies, he has shaped church policy on issues of justice, peace, and development on a global scale.

4. Renowned diplomat and ecumenical leader

Known for his diplomatic skills, Cardinal Turkson has played a significant role in promoting dialogue across religious and cultural boundaries.

He served as the General Relator of the Second Special Assembly for Africa of the Synod of Bishops in 2009, and his involvement in the synod for the Pan-Amazon Region in 2018 reinforced his standing as a leader within the Church.

His diplomatic work focuses on fostering peace, reconciliation, and social justice across the globe.

5. Multilingual and highly acclaimed

Cardinal Turkson is fluent in six languages: Fante, English, French, Italian, German, and Hebrew.

His linguistic proficiency has allowed him to connect with a global audience and communicate effectively with Catholic communities worldwide.

He has been awarded several honorary degrees for his contributions to the Church and international diplomacy, further solidifying his standing as a key figure in the Vatican.

As Pope Francis’s health continues to be a topic of concern, many have turned to figures like Cardinal Turkson as potential successors.

His vast experience, academic prowess, and commitment to social justice make him a prominent contender for the papacy in the future.

