Lionel Messi has stated that the world will miss Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday

The Vatican announced in a statement that the pontiff died at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta

He was from Rosario, the same vibrant city where Lionel Messi was born before his journey to football greatness

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has reacted to the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

It was gathered that the Pope passed away at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the passing of he pontiff in a touching statement.

He said it was with deep sorrow that he must announce the death of Holy Father Francis. Farrell continued:

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, hails from Rosario, Argentina, the same vibrant city that produced football icon Lionel Messi.

Born in 1936 in the Flores neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis spent his childhood back in the city, where his family has roots, per NY Times.

The connection in the locality tied him to Messi, who was born in 1987 before he rose from Rosario’s streets to global stardom.

Both figures, though worlds apart in their callings, embody the city’s spirit of resilience and passion.

Pope Francis, a devout San Lorenzo fan, had often expressed his love for the sport, even praising the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and praising his humility.

He presented the footballer with a blessed rosary during a meeting at the Vatican in 2023.

The Argentine icons met ten years earlier after the country's national football team visited the pontiff at the Vatican.

All the squad members signed a shirt for the Pope and gifted him a silver vase, an olive tree from Italy, and a signed football.

Messi reacts to Pope Francis' death

Reacting to the passing of the prelate, Messi disclosed that the world will miss him. The Inter Miami playmaker wrote on his Instagram status:

"A different, approachable Argentine Pope. RIP, Pope Francis. Thank you for making the world a better place. We will miss you."

Last words of Pope Francis

Legit.ng earlier reported that a frail-looking Pope Francis made a heartfelt appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025,

He addressed the thousands of worshippers in St. Peter's Square, even though he was in a wheelchair.

His last public words were simple yet powerful: "Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter."

