Former Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to Pope Francis, who has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican said that the late Francis will forego a centuries-old practice of burying the pope in three interlocking caskets made of oak, cypress, and lead.

On Easter Sunday, the pope was reportedly pictured greeting a crowd from the gallery of St Peter’s Basilica after celebrating Mass with the faithful.

What Jose Mourinho said about Pope Francis

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho paid his last respects to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Monday.

In a post on Instagram, the former Manchester United manager praised the late pontiff for his humility and kindness toward humanity and the sport of football.

The 62-year-old led two Italian clubs, Inter Milan and AS Roma, to major titles, winning two national championships, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Conference League, respectively per FootballLondon. He said:

"To be great, above all it is necessary to know how to be small.

"Humility is the basis of true greatness.🙏Pope Francis ❤️Hope is a light in the night.

"Great Pope.

According to wionews, late Pope Francis welcomed some of the greatest football stars, including Late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Gianluigi Buffon, at the Vatican, signing dozens of shirts and balls he got from all over the world.

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Pope Francis' battle with ailment

Pope Francis was hospitalised for three weeks due to double pneumonia.

He was said to have received respiratory therapy but showed limited signs of improvement.

The Vatican revealed that the 88-year-old pontiff required high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day and noninvasive mechanical ventilation at night per EMS1.

On Monday, March 2, 2025, the Catholic Church said Pope Francis suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency.

According to the statement, the development was caused by a "significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm".

Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) also sent his appreciation message to medical doctors and healthcare workers taking good care of him.

Despite his frailty, Pope Francis made a heartfelt appearance on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, addressing the thousands of worshippers in St. Peter's Square, CNN reported.

Though he was in a wheelchair, the Pope's presence brought joy to the gathered crowd.

His Easter message was a symbol of resilience and dedication.

He offered blessings to the faithful, making several stops to bless babies and connect with the younger members of his flock.

Messi mourns Pope Francis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has reacted to the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

The Inter Mimi playmaker said the world, especially the football fraternity, will miss him.

The Barcelona legend applauded the late Pope Francis for making the world a better place through his teachings.

