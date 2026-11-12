Victor Osimhen reportedly acquired a three-storey mansion in Lekki, Lagos in March 2026, with the property valued at over ₦3 billion

Sadio Mane's Riyadh home, estimated at $30 million, includes a cinema, gym, sauna and a mini football pitch

Ghanaian legends Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah also own high-value properties in Accra with luxury features

African football stars have enjoyed lucrative careers across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, earning huge salaries and endorsement deals along the way. Some have channelled their success into luxury properties, building impressive homes in their countries and abroad.

From sprawling estates in Ghana to modern mansions in Lagos and private retreats in Europe, these residences offer a glimpse into the lives of some of the continent's biggest football names.

Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah are two of Africa's football stars who have invested heavily in their apartments at home and abroad. Photo by Paul Ellis and NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Here is a look at five African stars whose luxury homes have attracted attention.

1. Victor Osimhen's reported ₦3 billion mansion in Lagos

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly added an expensive property to his growing collection of assets in Nigeria.

According to Blueprint Newspapers, the Galatasaray forward acquired a luxury residence in the Lekki area of Lagos in March 2026, with the property reportedly valued at more than ₦3 billion.

The three-storey mansion is said to feature contemporary architecture, premium interior finishes and modern furnishings.

The reported acquisition reflects Osimhen's financial progress since rising from the streets of Lagos to become one of Africa's most recognisable footballers.

The striker has enjoyed successful spells in Europe, including his time at Napoli, where he helped the Italian club win the Serie A title in 2023. His lucrative move to Galatasaray further strengthened his earning power.

2. Sadio Mane's luxury mansion in Riyadh

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has also been associated with an impressive luxury residence in Saudi Arabia.

The Al Nassr star gave former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand a glimpse of his Riyadh home, reportedly valued at about $30 million.

According to Rio Vlogs, the property features several luxury facilities, including a cinema, gym, sauna, ice bath and mini football pitch.

Mane's home reflects the lifestyle that followed his successful career at clubs such as Liverpool and Bayern Munich before his move to Saudi Arabia.

The Senegal captain has also remained popular for his charitable activities, particularly his investments in education and healthcare projects in his home country.

3. Mohamed Salah's reported homes in England and Turkey

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah has reportedly built an impressive property portfolio during his football career.

A report by Architectural Digest Middle East in August 2026 highlighted his former family base in Cheshire, England, and a reported $10 million villa in Bodrum, Turkey.

The Bodrum property is said to feature a private beach, swimming pool, cinema, library and wellness facilities, including a gym, sauna and spa, Bodrum'da Bir Gün reports.

Salah spent nine seasons at Liverpool before moving to Turkish club Trabzonspor in August 2026. His reported property investments reflect his success as one of Africa's highest-profile footballers.

4. Asamoah Gyan's $3 million mansion in Ghana

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan owns one of the country's best-known footballer residences, named La Basilica De Baby Jet.

The three-storey mansion in the Weija-Gbawe area of Accra was reportedly purchased for $3 million.

The property boasts several luxury features, including a swimming pool, gym, cinema room, pub, snooker bar and automated garage.

Gyan, who represented Ghana at three FIFA World Cups, also gave fans a glimpse inside the residence during a video tour.

5. Stephen Appiah's reported GHC 31 million mansion

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is another Ghanaian football icon associated with an impressive residence in Accra.

YEN.com.gh reported in September 2026 that his mansion was valued at approximately GHC 31 million.

The property combines modern architecture with Ghanaian cultural touches, featuring large glass panels, spacious living areas and carefully selected artwork.

It also reportedly includes a private home theatre, indoor gym, wellness centre and outdoor swimming pool.

Appiah enjoyed a successful European career, representing clubs such as Juventus, Fenerbahce and Udinese before establishing himself as one of Ghana's respected football figures.

Osimhen arrives training with ₦3 billion Ferrari

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s eye-catching arrival at Galatasaray training in a Ferrari 296 GTB reportedly worth ₦1.5 billion, as the club prepared for its Champions League clash with VfB Stuttgart.

The Nigerian striker had also been recovering from an injury, leaving fans waiting to see if he would be fit to play. Osimhen has scored nine Super Lig goals this season and is Galatasaray’s top scorer in the competition.

Source: Legit.ng