Austin Jay-Jay Okocha dazzled fans at the Legends of Africa Football game held in Lagos to mark Nigeria's 30-year Atlanta 96 Olympics anniversary

The match brought together Nigerian and African legends including Didier Drogba, Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi at Mobolaji Johnson Arena

Okocha and Amokachi were spotted with covered sponsor names on their jerseys, and the reason has since drawn attention online

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha turned back the clock with his trademark tricks at the Legends of Africa Football game in Lagos last week, but it was something on his jersey, not his feet that got fans talking.

The match was held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at Onikan Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nigeria's gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Super Eagles legend played commemorative game for Atlanta 96 Olympics. Photo by Stewart Kendall.

Source: Getty Images

The match also marked the country's 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and its first World Cup appearance. Legends from all three squads were on show.

Super Eagles legends who featured

The Nigerian side included Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Taribo West, Emmanuel Amuneke, Austin Eguavoen, Garba Lawal, Mobi Oparaku, Emmanuel Babayaro, Ben Iroha, Brown Ideye and Aloy Agu.

As noted by Guardian, former striker Victor Ikpeba and National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko got on the scoresheet for Nigeria.

The African legends lineup featured Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou, Rigobert Song, Alex Song and Stephen Appiah, among others.

Why Okocha and Amokachi covered their jerseys

A foremost betting company in Nigeria sponsored the match, and its branding appeared on the match jerseys raised questions from fans on X.

However, Okocha represents a rival betting brand, and covering the sponsor's name on his shirt was a straightforward way to avoid a conflict of interest between his personal endorsement deal and the event's commercial arrangement.

Amokachi, who is also a brand ambassador for a different betting company, did the same and played the game with the sponsor's name hidden on his shirt.

Ghanaian legend Stephen Appiah, Nigerian coach Samson Siasia also covered their jerseys while the other Nigerian and African legends who featured wore their jerseys without any alterations.

The sight of two of Nigeria's most celebrated footballers playing in covered shirts was not lost on spectators inside the arena, and the moment quickly circulated among fans following the event online.

Okocha reflects on 1994 World Cup debut

Legit.ng previously reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha reflected on Nigeria's inaugural campaign at the FIFA World Cup in the USA in 1994.

Okocha admitted that the team could have gone all the way if they had more self-belief and mentioned the 1996 Olympics as proof of what they could do.

Source: Legit.ng