Why Okocha, Amokachi Covered Sponsor Logo on Jersey During Legends of Africa Game in Lagos
- Austin Jay-Jay Okocha dazzled fans at the Legends of Africa Football game held in Lagos to mark Nigeria's 30-year Atlanta 96 Olympics anniversary
- The match brought together Nigerian and African legends including Didier Drogba, Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi at Mobolaji Johnson Arena
- Okocha and Amokachi were spotted with covered sponsor names on their jerseys, and the reason has since drawn attention online
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Austin Jay-Jay Okocha turned back the clock with his trademark tricks at the Legends of Africa Football game in Lagos last week, but it was something on his jersey, not his feet that got fans talking.
The match was held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at Onikan Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nigeria's gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
The match also marked the country's 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title and its first World Cup appearance. Legends from all three squads were on show.
Super Eagles legends who featured
The Nigerian side included Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Taribo West, Emmanuel Amuneke, Austin Eguavoen, Garba Lawal, Mobi Oparaku, Emmanuel Babayaro, Ben Iroha, Brown Ideye and Aloy Agu.
As noted by Guardian, former striker Victor Ikpeba and National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko got on the scoresheet for Nigeria.
The African legends lineup featured Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou, Rigobert Song, Alex Song and Stephen Appiah, among others.
Why Okocha and Amokachi covered their jerseys
A foremost betting company in Nigeria sponsored the match, and its branding appeared on the match jerseys raised questions from fans on X.
However, Okocha represents a rival betting brand, and covering the sponsor's name on his shirt was a straightforward way to avoid a conflict of interest between his personal endorsement deal and the event's commercial arrangement.
Amokachi, who is also a brand ambassador for a different betting company, did the same and played the game with the sponsor's name hidden on his shirt.
Ghanaian legend Stephen Appiah, Nigerian coach Samson Siasia also covered their jerseys while the other Nigerian and African legends who featured wore their jerseys without any alterations.
The sight of two of Nigeria's most celebrated footballers playing in covered shirts was not lost on spectators inside the arena, and the moment quickly circulated among fans following the event online.
Okocha reflects on 1994 World Cup debut
Legit.ng previously reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha reflected on Nigeria's inaugural campaign at the FIFA World Cup in the USA in 1994.
Okocha admitted that the team could have gone all the way if they had more self-belief and mentioned the 1996 Olympics as proof of what they could do.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.