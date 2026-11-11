Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as manager

The move would make Pochettino the eighth permanent United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013

United have spent over £108.2m on hiring and firing managers in 13 years, according to a recent report

Manchester United are on the verge of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their next permanent manager, should they proceed with sacking Michael Carrick.

The club is prepared to pay roughly £7 million to release the Argentine from his contract with the United States men's national team.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left. Photo by Martin Rickett.

Source: Getty Images

If confirmed, Pochettino would become the eighth permanent manager at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, a period that has also seen four interim or caretaker appointments.

Man Utd’s spending on hiring and firing coaches

The Daily Telegraph has calculated that United's total expenditure on managerial hirings and firings since Ferguson's departure will surpass £108.2 million.

This includes the costs associated with sacking Carrick and bringing in Pochettino. The full breakdown of that figure is as follows:

- 2013: Ferguson staff not retained by Moyes — £2.4m

- 2014: Moyes and staff — £4.9m

- 2016: Van Gaal and staff — £8.4m

- 2018: Mourinho and staff — £19.6m

- 2021: Solskjaer and staff — £9.1m

- 2022: Rangnick and staff plus other football changes — £14.7m

- 2024: Ten Hag and staff — £10.4m

- 2024: Hiring Ashworth — £3m

- 2024: Hiring Amorim — £11m

- 2024: Firing Ashworth — £4.1m

- 2026: Firing Amorim and staff — £8.2m

- 2026: Carrick and staff — £5m

- 2026: Hiring Pochettino before additional staff costs — £7.4m

The accumulated cost of managerial upheaval at Old Trafford now stands as one of the most expensive in English football history.

Beyond the managerial merry-go-round, Sun Sport reports that United have also spent close to £2 billion on player signings during the same 13-year period.

The return on that investment has been modest. Since Ferguson left, the club have won seven trophies in total: two FA Cups, two League Cups, two Community Shields, and the 2017 UEFA Europa League, the latter claimed under Jose Mourinho.

Fan frustration has grown considerably as United continue to cycle through managers without achieving sustained success, particularly in the Premier League, where they have not won a title since Ferguson's final season in charge.

Pochettino open to Man Utd job

Legit.ng previously reported that Mauricio Pochettino gave his availability to the Manchester United job despite being in charge of the United States.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager has a contract until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, but is keen to return to England.

Source: Legit.ng