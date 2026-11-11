MTN Nigeria flagged network disruptions across parts of four northeastern states, blaming fibre cuts for the service interruption

The telecom firm warned customers in Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe that voice calls and mobile internet could be affected

MTN later confirmed that services had been restored in parts of Adamawa and Borno states

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MTN Nigeria has announced a network outage affecting parts of four states in the country's northeastern region, apologising to subscribers experiencing service disruptions.

The affected states are Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe, where customers may experience difficulties making voice calls, accessing mobile internet and using other telecommunications services.

MTN customers in Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe experience network challenges following fibre cuts. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In a network alert issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the telecom operator attributed the disruption to fibre cuts affecting its infrastructure.

MTN said its engineers were working to resolve the problem and restore services as quickly as possible.

The company said:

"We're experiencing network challenges in some parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe States due to fibre cut and our services may be temporarily unavailable as a result.

"Our engineers are working to restore services as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

MTN apologises to affected subscribers

In a subsequent update, MTN apologised to customers affected by the disruption and confirmed that services had been restored in parts of Adamawa and Borno states.

The company did not provide a separate confirmation of service restoration in Gombe and Yobe.

MTN said:

"We sincerely apologise for the challenges experienced today with our services in parts of Adamawa and Borno states.

"The issue has been resolved, and services are fully restored."

MTN Nigeria has issued an apology to customers experiencing voice call and internet disruptions in four states. Photo: MTN

Source: Getty Images

MTN also advised subscribers who continued experiencing network problems to restart their mobile devices to reconnect to the network.

The telecom operator did not disclose the extent of the fibre damage or the number of customers affected by the outage.

The incident adds to the challenges facing telecommunications operators in Nigeria, where damage to fibre-optic infrastructure can disrupt voice and data services across several locations.

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has consistently expressed concerns over persistent fibre-optic cuts across Nigeria, and warned against further damage as a result of its impacts on the economy.

In the first six months of 2025 alone, over 5,000 fibre-cut incidents were reported from road excavation, construction, and related civil work.

MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has restored its airtime and data borrowing service, allowing millions of subscribers to once again access emergency credit after weeks of disruption linked to a regulatory dispute.

The telecommunications company confirmed that eligible customers can activate the service by dialling *303# to borrow airtime or data based on their approved credit limit

The restoration comes after Airtel and Glo had already resumed the service, following the suspension of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission's (FCCPC) enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations.

Source: Legit.ng