Jesús Owono is weighing a permanent exit from professional football after a collision he was involved in on the pitch turned fatal

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died in hospital after suffering accidental chest trauma during a November 2 match against Andorra FC

Owono's club is providing him with psychological support as he struggles to come to terms with the tragedy

Andorra FC goalkeeper Jesús Owono is reportedly contemplating ending his professional football career after the death of FC Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died following a collision between the two players during a league fixture.

The incident took place on Monday, November 2, in a match between Andorra FC and Tenerife.

African goalkeeper Jesús Owono is reportedly considering a permanent exit from professional football. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Owono went to clear the ball and unintentionally collided with the 30-year-old forward, who collapsed on the pitch immediately after.

The Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper was shown a red card for the challenge.

Medical staff attended to de Miguel at the scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Spanish striker died the following morning from accidental chest trauma.

According to One Football, Spanish football united after the death of the Tenerife striker, with donations to support his family surpassing €100,000.

Owono left traumatised after incident

The loss has had a profound effect on Owono.

According to GOAL, the goalkeeper is now seriously considering walking away from football permanently.

His club has been providing him with psychological support as he tries to process what happened.

The scale of Owono's distress has been visible to those around him.

Sources close to the situation described a man struggling to come to terms with the incident, with one account suggesting he simply does not know how to handle what he is going through.

Owono speaks out in grief

The day after de Miguel's death, Owono turned to social media to express his sorrow.

His words painted a picture of a person in deep anguish, unable to fully grasp the events that had unfolded.

"These are the most difficult days of my life. I struggle to find the words, and I find it very hard to process what has happened," he wrote.

"I feel enormous pain at the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know there will be many questions to address. I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus."

Football community mourns de Miguel

Jesús de Miguel was 30 years old at the time of his death.

The circumstances surrounding his passing, dying on the morning after a match, from an injury sustained in a challenge that appeared accidental, have shaken those within the Spanish football community.

Owono now faces not only the grief of losing a fellow professional but also the scrutiny and questions that follow any on-field tragedy of this nature.

He acknowledged in his statement that there would be much to address in the days ahead but made clear that his immediate thoughts remain with de Miguel's family and loved ones.

Equatorial Guinea drops Owono

Legit.ng previously reported about Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesús Owono’s decision to withdraw from the squad for this month’s AFCON qualifiers after Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel died following a collision between the two players.

Owono described the days since the tragedy as “the most difficult” of his life and was reportedly seen crying and praying in the dressing room.

Source: Legit.ng