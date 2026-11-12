Vintage Deluxe took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to mark six months since Alexx Ekubo's passing

The actor's close friend described Ekubo as one of the nicest souls he had ever had the privilege of knowing

Fans flooded the comments with grief, with many admitting they still cannot come to terms with the actor's death

Six months after losing one of his closest friends, Vintage Deluxe has broken his silence with a deeply personal tribute to the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The entrepreneur and interior designer, whose full name is Engr. Francis Nwaogwugwu Udochukwu, shared the emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, exactly half a year after Ekubo's death.

Vintage Deluxe shares the special moment he had with Alexx Ekubo as he remembers the late actor. Photo credit@vintagedeluxe/@aleeekubo

Source: Instagram

Vintage Deluxe admitted he is not typically the type to make such public declarations, but said he could not let the anniversary pass without acknowledging the man who meant so much to him.

"I never imagined that someone with such a beautiful soul, such warmth and such a wonderful presence could leave this world so soon," he wrote.

Alexx Ekubo: Vintage Deluxe Remembers His Friend

Calling Ekubo by his nickname "Chief Ikuku," Vintage Deluxe described him as one of those rare people who leave footprints that time simply cannot erase.

He said the loss forced him to look at life differently and confront just how fragile human existence is.

Friends and colleagues remember the late Alexx Ekubo on his sixth death anniversary. Photo credit@alexxeubo

Source: Instagram

The businessman addressed the late actor directly in the tribute, saying his heart still struggles to accept his absence fully, but the memories Ekubo left behind continue to comfort him.

"Keep resting peacefully, beautiful soul. Your light may have gone out here on earth, but the memories of you will forever shine in the hearts of those who knew and loved you," he wrote.

He signed off with the words: "I love you forever, my Gee. Until we meet again."

Recall that Vintage Deluxe and Ik Ogbonna were the two friends who ensured that the funeral of the late actor was well conducted, as theitr presence was felt at the ceremony.

Here is the Instagram post of the businessman about late Alexx Ekubo:

Fans react to the tribute

The post drew an outpouring of emotion from fans and followers, many of whom shared that they too are still grieving the actor's death.

@tdsglamhairsalon commented:

"Pls am I the only one that when ever I see his picture I feel some kind of pains in my heart still hard to believe that Alex is no more in this world. Keep resting in peace champ."

@joy.vintagedeluxeinteriors wrote:

"Keep resting Ikuku, we miss you."

@iam_gracey1 shared:

"May his gentle soul continue to rest peacefully in the Lord, and may God comfort you and his family"

@obiobi_vinemorris said:

"This is Just a reminder to all of us that death is a reality. Let's live with and happiness. keep resting."

@happinessolagold wrote:

"I don't know why i have not recovered from his death. Each time i see his picture on social media the pain will come back harder than before. Keep smiling from heaven Angel Alexxx."

@bignamemation commented:

"Keep resting, Odogwu Nwannem; the angles will always watch over you."

Blessing CEO drags critics over post

Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had reacted to the criticism she received following her post about the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The controversial personality had joined others in mourning the sudden and untimely demise of the actor.

She fired back at her critics and explained why she is still standing despite the level of hate she has received online.

Source: Legit.ng