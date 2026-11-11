Indonesia requires foreign nationals to be at least a certain age or married before they can apply for citizenship

Applicants must have lived in Indonesia for five consecutive years or ten non-consecutive years before qualifying

Foreign nationals who gain Indonesian citizenship must renounce their previous nationality within 14 working days

Indonesia has outlined a detailed set of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be considered for citizenship.

The requirements cover everything from age and residency to language ability and financial standing.

Indonesia sets minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Indonesian presidential secretary

Source: Getty Images

Minimum age for Indonesian citizenship

The minimum age for a citizenship application is 18 years. However, individuals who are married may apply regardless of whether they have reached that age. Beyond age, applicants must be in good physical and mental health and carry no criminal convictions resulting in a sentence of one year or longer.

A clean background check from the applicant's home country is also required, along with a demonstrated respect for Indonesian law.

On the residency front, foreign nationals must have lived in Indonesia for at least five consecutive years, or alternatively for ten years that need not be unbroken. During this entire period, applicants must have maintained valid long-term visa status and must be able to supply proof of residence from their regional office.

Indonesian citizenship: Language, finances, and renunciation

Cultural and linguistic integration forms a central part of the assessment process. Applicants are expected to demonstrate fluency in the Indonesian language, show familiarity with Indonesian culture and values, and sit interviews conducted entirely in Indonesian.

Financial stability is equally non-negotiable. Prospective citizens must prove they have a steady income or sufficient savings, demonstrate a long-term commitment to remaining in Indonesia, and cover all government fees associated with the application.

Perhaps the most significant condition concerns nationality itself. Indonesia does not permit dual citizenship. Anyone granted Indonesian citizenship must fully renounce their existing nationality and complete that process within 14 working days of taking the citizenship oath.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng