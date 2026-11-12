ADC lawyer Kalu Kalu appeared on Channels TV to respond to the Federal High Court judgment after its certified true copy was released

Kalu argued that people were reading orders into the judgment that Justice Peter Lifu never actually made

The ADC has already filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution following the November 5 ruling

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- A lawyer to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kalu Kalu, has argued that the Federal High Court judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu does not in any way affect Atiku Abubakar's bid for the presidency in 2027.

Kalu insisted that those claiming the ruling nullified Atiku's candidacy were importing meaning into the judgment that simply was not there.

Kalu says it court judgement did not cancel ADC candidates. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

He made this position public on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, hours after the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment was released in Abuja.

"The judgement of Honourable Justice Peter Lifu does not in any way void the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar for the presidential election coming up on the 16th day of January, 2027. There is no portion of that judgement that voids the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar and other candidates of the party, there is none," Kalu said.

He went further to clarify what he believed the court's operative orders actually covered.

"The best you could get from that judgement is a declarative order made by Honourable Justice Peter Lifu that all actions, steps, activities taken by David Mark and Aregbesola from the 29th day of July 2025 till date are null and void and of no effect whatsoever. And people are now importing what is not stated or what is not declared on that judgment," he added.

Background to the controversy

Justice Lifu had, on November 5, nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and declared that all actions taken by the caretaker committee were invalid.

The case was brought by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former National Deputy Chairman of the party, who challenged how Mark and other members assumed leadership following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu.

Because the Mark-led committee was the same body that organised the primary election which produced Atiku as the ADC's presidential candidate, the judgment was widely interpreted as undermining his candidacy.

The ADC rejected the ruling, calling it legally indefensible and accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to weaken opposition parties.

The party pointed to a separate judgment by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court, which it said had previously affirmed the legitimacy of the Mark-led leadership.

On November 6, the ADC confirmed it had filed both an appeal and an application for a stay of execution, and warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to act on the judgment while the legal challenge remained pending.

The release of the CTC on Wednesday followed a protest by Atiku's supporters at the Federal High Court in Abuja. They alleged that the delay in producing the authenticated copy was deliberate and was intended to limit Atiku's ability to pursue his legal options.

Kalu's reading of the judgment now adds a fresh dimension to the legal dispute surrounding Atiku's 2027 presidential ambition.

Kalu says the ruling nullified actions taken by David Mark and Aregbesola not Atiku's candidacy. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

ADC accuses judge of bias over Atiku case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ADC Presidential Campaign Council accused Chief Judge Justice John Tsoho of bias after a case was reassigned to Justice Peter Lifu the day after the party formally protested the transfer.

ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola wrote to Justice Tsoho on June 2, 2026, asking him to reverse the reassignment and stating the party had no confidence in Justice Lifu's impartiality.

The ADC called on the National Judicial Council to examine the transfer and demanded the full judgment be released so the party could pursue an appeal.

Source: Legit.ng