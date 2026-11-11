Content creator Mrs Aje attended Funke Akindele's 21 Days Praise and Worship event on Tuesday, November 10, praying specifically for a car

The surprise unfolded during a content shoot at Mide Dara Motors, where Mrs Aje had offered to work for free for the actress

Mide Dara Motors gifted Mrs Aje a brand new car with no conditions attached, leaving both her and Funke Akindele in tears

A Nigerian content creator known as Mrs Aje is still processing the shock of receiving a brand new car as an unexpected gift, days after attending actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele's 21 Days Praise and Worship event on Tuesday, November 10.

According to Mrs Aje, she attended the praise session with a single prayer point on her heart: a car. What followed was far beyond anything she had anticipated.

Content Creator attends Nollywood star Funke Akindele's praise event. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The surprise that left Funke Akindele on her knees

After the worship event, Akindele invited Mrs Aje to join her at Mide Dara Motors for a content shoot. Mrs Aje, who had been asked several times to name her fee for the job, repeatedly declined payment, insisting she simply wanted to help the actress out.

Midway through the shoot, something shifted. Akindele's aide walked in and whispered something to the actress. What happened next stunned everyone in the room: Akindele dropped to her knees in tears. Mrs Aje, confused and alarmed, had no idea what was going on until she was told the news herself — Mide Dara Motors had gifted her a brand new car, completely free of charge.

"I froze. I couldn't speak. Mama and I burst into tears. I am still shaking as I type this," Mrs Aje wrote in her post sharing the moment.

What made the gesture even more remarkable, according to Mrs Aje, was the absence of any conditions. She is not a brand ambassador for Mide Dara Motors, was not asked to promote or market anything, and signed no agreement. The car was simply a blessing, as she described it.

Content creator Mrs Aje attended Funke Akindele’s praise event with one personal request guiding her prayers. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

She also noted that despite the dealership's generosity, Akindele still insisted on paying her for the content work she had done, honouring the professional arrangement regardless of what had already been given.

"@midedaramotors gave me this car with absolutely NO STRINGS ATTACHED. I am not their ambassador. They didn't ask me to market anything for them. No charges, no conditions, @funkejenifaakindele even still paiddd for my work. They just simply chose to bless me with a brand-new car," she wrote.

The moment, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention to both the generosity of Mide Dara Motors and Akindele's role in facilitating what Mrs Aje described as a divine answer to prayer.

The video showing the moment a content creator was gifted a car after attending Funke Akindele's praise event is below:

Funke Akindele’s greeting with Toyosi Adesanya draws reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video from Priscilla Ojo's new store launch in Lagos caught Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo exchanging pleasantries

A brief moment between Funke and actress Toyosi Adesanya at the event, however, drew mixed reactions from netizens online.

"She even stood up with her husband whom funke totally ignore, funke no try atal," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng