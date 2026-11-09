Nigeria's Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final, becoming the first African side to win the tournament

The players have already received a $50,000 cash gift from National Sports Commission sponsor Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu in Rabat

President Tinubu has yet to announce further rewards, though cash bonuses and national honours remain possibilities

Nigeria's Flamingos have returned home as world champions after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Rabat, Morocco, with questions now mounting over what official rewards the government will offer the squad.

The win made Nigeria the first African country to lift the trophy, drawing congratulations from President Bola Tinubu, who praised the players for their courage, discipline and determination.

Nigeria’s Flamingos could be set to receive more rewards after emerging champions of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Twitter

On his official X page, he also singled out Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, the two goalscorers who secured the historic victory.

Despite the public praise, the Presidency has not yet announced any specific financial incentives or personal rewards for the team.

What the Flamingos have already received

Before departing Morocco, the players collected a $50,000 cash gift from National Sports Commission sponsor Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu, Business Day reports.

The presentation was made during a reception in Rabat hosted by NSC chairman Shehu Dikko and director-general Bukola Olopade.

The Presidency also arranged the settlement of outstanding bonuses owed to both players and officials, covering the full campaign from the preliminary qualifying rounds through to the final.

What other rewards could still come

Nigeria's record of rewarding major international sporting achievements offers a basis for further expectations.

After winning the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons each received a $100,000 reward, with the government also approving three-bedroom apartments for the players and technical crew.

Those rewards have raised hopes that the Flamingos could receive a comparable package, though no such commitment has been made public.

A reception at the Presidential Villa in Abuja is another possibility being discussed.

Such an event would give the government a platform to formally celebrate the players and recognise the coaches and officials who contributed to the campaign.

National honours are also a potential avenue.

Following their WAFCON success in 2025, members of the Super Falcons were awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger.

No equivalent decoration has been announced for the Flamingos, and any such decision would rest entirely with the Presidency.

Beyond individual rewards, the team's victory could encourage broader government investment in women's youth football, including improved facilities, expanded scouting networks and more competitive opportunities for young female players.

Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to grassroots sports development in the wake of the win.

For now, the confirmed rewards remain the $50,000 gift and the payment of outstanding bonuses.

Everything else, from cash incentives to honours to a State House reception, is still speculative pending an official announcement from the Presidency.

Why FIFA will not offer Flamingos prize money

Legit.ng previously reported about why Nigeria’s Flamingos will not receive prize money from FIFA despite their historic U-17 Women’s World Cup victory over Japan.

Their triumph made Nigeria the first African nation to win the tournament, but FIFA’s youth competition rules offer no cash prize.

Source: Legit.ng