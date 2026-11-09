Nigeria's Flamingos landed in Abuja on Monday after defeating Japan 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final in Rabat

Head coach Hakeem Busari spoke about the tactical decisions that helped the Flamingos manage a tough final against the Japanese side

President Bola Tinubu released a statement congratulating the squad and singling out the two goalscorers for their contributions

Nigeria's U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, returned home on Monday, November 9, to a rousing reception in Abuja after clinching the country's first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title in Morocco over the weekend.

Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku secured a 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday's final in Rabat, writing a new chapter in Nigerian football history.

Nigeria’s victorious Flamingos arrived in Abuja on Monday morning following their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Players and officials were met with celebrations on arrival in the nation's capital after the remarkable achievement.

A campaign built on consistency

The title did not come out of nowhere.

Nigeria's Flamingos had already signalled their intentions earlier in the year by winning the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup in Ivory Coast, going through all five matches without defeat, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one.

At the World Cup itself, the team navigated a group that included the defending champions before advancing to claim the ultimate prize, per FIFA.com

Head coach Hakeem Busari credited his players' character and discipline for carrying them through the most demanding stages of the competition.

"What we are seeing now is not a fluke. It is about development, it is about character, and it is about fighting from the beginning to really get it right. So we are elated and happy," Busari said.

The coach also expressed hope that more African countries would reach the later rounds of future editions, saying the continent's performances throughout the tournament showed genuine progress in quality and competitiveness.

How the Flamingos outsmarted Japan

Busari revealed that his technical staff had studied Japan carefully ahead of the decider, identifying their ability to win second balls and exploit space behind defensive lines as the most significant threats.

In response, the Flamingos were set up to play long passes into open areas, limiting the opponents' opportunities to recover the ball quickly.

Nigeria took the lead and aimed to build on it, but Japan levelled through a set-piece before the Flamingos regrouped and held on to win.

Busari described it as a game that required collective defending, composure under pressure and smart game management until the final whistle.

Tinubu celebrates the Flamingos

President Bola Tinubu joined the celebrations on Sunday through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, saying he received the news after returning from political engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

"What wonderful news to return home to! Our young girls have conquered the world and given Nigerians everywhere another reason to celebrate our great country," the President said.

Tinubu praised the squad's courage and teamwork throughout the tournament, singling out Bashiru and Umejiaku for their decisive goals.

He also congratulated coach Busari, the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission for their supporting roles.

Flamingos receive $50,000 cash reward

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos receiving a $50,000 cash reward after becoming the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The team also received its outstanding bonuses, covering their campaign from the qualifying rounds to the final.

Source: Legit.ng