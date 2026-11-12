IK Ogbonna shared a video of himself and the late Alexx Ekubo on Instagram, marking six months since the actor's passing

Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, aged 40, after battling metastatic kidney cancer at Evercare Hospital

Fans and colleagues flooded the post with emotional tributes, mourning the Nollywood star who was buried in Abia state

Six months after the Nollywood community lost one of its brightest stars, the grief remains raw and unrelenting.

IK Ogbonna, widely regarded as Alexx Ekubo's closest friend, took to Instagram on November 12, 2026, to share a video of the two of them together, marking half a year since the actor's passing.

IK Ogbonna shares a throwback video with late best friend Alexx Ekubo in emotional tribute. Photo: ikogbonna/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The post, captioned simply with a love emoji, was enough to reignite an outpouring of sorrow from fans who continue to mourn the beloved actor.

Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Evercare Hospital in Lagos, after complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. He was 40 years old.

His death sent shockwaves through Nollywood and beyond, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, fans, and public figures.

Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State, in an emotional ceremony attended by many from across the entertainment industry.

Watch Ik Ogbonna's Instagram video for Alexx Ekubo's 6-month remembrance below:

Fans remember Alexx Ekubo

IK Ogbonna's quiet but heartfelt post on Instagram was enough to draw hundreds of emotional responses from followers who say the pain of losing Alexx Ekubo has not eased with time.

Here are some of the reactions:

@kintoresourcesltd commented:

"Kai unhealed would 😢😢😢😢"

@mel_likes_fashion wrote:

"Alexx grief and pain is endless 💔! Even time can't heal. Rest well Lexxy.."

@barbie_pink_21 shared:

"Ikuku Nwoke Oma 6months Already Without You 😭😭😭💔 We Miss You n We Believe You're In a Better Place.....Keep Resting Chief Ikuku 😭😭💔"

@pat213okolocha said:

"Ikuku continue to rest in power🕊️🕊️🕊️"

@meeliasha wrote:

"A great loss, may his soul rest in peace, he is truly missed❤️"

@its_me_sharon08 commented:

"6 months still feels like yesterday 😢continue resting in peace Alex❤️"

@chinneyloveofficial added:

"Our Alex❤️❤️❤️ we miss you"

Fans remember late actor Alexx Ekubo as IK Ogbonna marks six months since his death. Photo: ikogbonna/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru’s tribute to Alexx Ekubo resurfaces after death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s tribute to late colleague Alexx Ekubo had resurfaced on social media following his own death at 57 on October 23, 2026.

In the May 13 post, Francis praised Alexx’s acting talent, humility and cheerful personality while expressing heartbreak over his passing.

The tribute has taken on a painful new meaning, with fans reflecting on how Francis, who mourned Alexx just months earlier, has now also passed away.

Source: Legit.ng