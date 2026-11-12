“6 Months Still Feels Like Yesterday”: IK Ogbonna Remembers Alexx Ekubo, Stirs Emotions
- IK Ogbonna shared a video of himself and the late Alexx Ekubo on Instagram, marking six months since the actor's passing
- Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, aged 40, after battling metastatic kidney cancer at Evercare Hospital
- Fans and colleagues flooded the post with emotional tributes, mourning the Nollywood star who was buried in Abia state
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Six months after the Nollywood community lost one of its brightest stars, the grief remains raw and unrelenting.
IK Ogbonna, widely regarded as Alexx Ekubo's closest friend, took to Instagram on November 12, 2026, to share a video of the two of them together, marking half a year since the actor's passing.
The post, captioned simply with a love emoji, was enough to reignite an outpouring of sorrow from fans who continue to mourn the beloved actor.
Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Evercare Hospital in Lagos, after complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. He was 40 years old.
His death sent shockwaves through Nollywood and beyond, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, fans, and public figures.
Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, in Arochukwu, Abia State, in an emotional ceremony attended by many from across the entertainment industry.
Watch Ik Ogbonna's Instagram video for Alexx Ekubo's 6-month remembrance below:
Fans remember Alexx Ekubo
IK Ogbonna's quiet but heartfelt post on Instagram was enough to draw hundreds of emotional responses from followers who say the pain of losing Alexx Ekubo has not eased with time.
Here are some of the reactions:
@kintoresourcesltd commented:
"Kai unhealed would 😢😢😢😢"
@mel_likes_fashion wrote:
"Alexx grief and pain is endless 💔! Even time can't heal. Rest well Lexxy.."
@barbie_pink_21 shared:
"Ikuku Nwoke Oma 6months Already Without You 😭😭😭💔 We Miss You n We Believe You're In a Better Place.....Keep Resting Chief Ikuku 😭😭💔"
@pat213okolocha said:
"Ikuku continue to rest in power🕊️🕊️🕊️"
@meeliasha wrote:
"A great loss, may his soul rest in peace, he is truly missed❤️"
@its_me_sharon08 commented:
"6 months still feels like yesterday 😢continue resting in peace Alex❤️"
@chinneyloveofficial added:
"Our Alex❤️❤️❤️ we miss you"
Francis Duru’s tribute to Alexx Ekubo resurfaces after death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s tribute to late colleague Alexx Ekubo had resurfaced on social media following his own death at 57 on October 23, 2026.
In the May 13 post, Francis praised Alexx’s acting talent, humility and cheerful personality while expressing heartbreak over his passing.
The tribute has taken on a painful new meaning, with fans reflecting on how Francis, who mourned Alexx just months earlier, has now also passed away.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng