Nigeria's football legends faced Team Africa in an exhibition match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, drawing top stars from across the continent

Jay-Jay Okocha thrilled the crowd with a skills display during warm-up, reviving memories of his celebrated career with the Super Eagles

The event was designed to honour players who shaped African football and shine a light on athlete welfare after retirement

Nigeria's football legends edged Team Africa 2-1 in an exhibition match held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State, with Jay-Jay Okocha delivering the moment everyone came to see.

The Legends of Africa game brought together players from the golden generation that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the 1996 Olympic gold medal in Atlanta, two of the most celebrated achievements in Nigerian football history.

Jay-Jay Okocha stole the spotlight with his lovely skills at the Legends of Africa exhibition match in Lagos. Photo credit: @Sports_by_genius

Source: Instagram

The Nigeria side featured Okocha, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George, Mutiu Adepoju, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba and Austin Eguavoen.

Team Africa, meanwhile, was no less distinguished, with former Ghana defender Samuel Kuffour leading a squad that included Cameroon's Alex Song, Ivorian pair Salomon Kalou and Didier Zokora, Senegal's El-Hadji Diouf and former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah.

The visitors pushed the Nigerian side hard throughout the match, but the home team had the final say.

The winning goal was scored by Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission.

Okocha steals the show before kick-off

Before a ball was kicked, Okocha had already won the crowd, per Afroway TV.

The Enugu-born midfielder rolled back the years during the warm-up, pulling off tricks and flicks that had fans on their feet inside the stadium.

His display alongside the other Super Eagles legends sparked waves of joy and nostalgia across the arena.

Okocha made 73 appearances for Nigeria between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 goals.

He played for some of Europe's biggest clubs during his career, including Paris Saint-Germain and Fenerbahce, and built a reputation as one of the most naturally gifted players the continent has ever produced.

Okocha's career built on historic triumphs

The Lagos exhibition served as a reminder of what this generation achieved on the world stage.

Data from Transfermarkt shows Okocha was part of the Nigeria squad that beat Zambia 2-1 in the final to win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

A year later, he featured in the team that defeated Uzbekistan 4-2 on aggregate to claim the 1995 Afro-Asian Cup of Nations.

His most celebrated moment came at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where Nigeria beat Argentina 3-2 in the final to claim gold, a result that remains one of the most stunning upsets in Olympic football history.

Where are the 1994 Super Eagles?

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles squad and where the celebrated players are today, from coaching and football governance to punditry.

But not all the heroes of Tunisia lived to see their legacy honoured: Rashidi Yekini, Peter Rufai and Stephen Keshi are among the stars who have since died.

Source: Legit.ng