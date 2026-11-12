The UK government has outlined specific activities that are legally off-limits for anyone under the age of 18 in the country

Alcohol-related restrictions form the bulk of the rules, covering everything from purchasing to drinking in licensed venues like pubs and restaurants

The UK government has also made provisions for limited exemptions for young people aged 16 and 17 under certain conditions

The United Kingdom has laid out a clear set of rules governing what young people below the age of 18 are legally permitted to do in the country, particularly around the consumption and purchase of alcohol. The government has also specified the penalties that apply when those rules are broken.

Anyone under 18 caught drinking alcohol in a public space faces the possibility of being stopped, fined, or arrested by the police, according to the UK government.

UK outlines 4 restrictions people must observe in the country until age 18. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/ SimpleImages

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Things under 18 cannot do in UK

The government spells out several specific prohibitions that apply to minors. Under UK law, it is illegal for a shop or vendor to sell alcohol to someone under 18, and it is equally illegal for the young person to attempt to purchase it.

The law also covers third parties, making it an offence for an adult to buy or attempt to buy alcohol on behalf of someone under 18. Additionally, anyone below that age is barred from drinking alcohol on any licensed premises, which includes pubs and restaurants.

The list of restrictions, as published by the government, includes:

For someone to sell you alcohol To buy or try to buy alcohol For an adult to buy or try to buy alcohol for you To drink alcohol in licensed premises, such as a pub or restaurant

Exemptions for young people aged 16 and 17

Despite the strict rules, the government does allow for limited exceptions. Young people who are 16 or 17 years old may drink beer, wine, or cider during a meal, but only if they are accompanied by an adult and only in a setting where food is being served. Crucially, they are still not permitted to purchase the drink themselves.

A separate provision covers even younger individuals. Children aged 16 or under may, in some circumstances, be allowed to enter a pub or premises whose primary purpose is selling alcohol, provided they are with an adult. Whether this is permitted depends on the specific conditions attached to that particular venue.

US outlines two steps to apply for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had outlined two steps Green Card holders must take to begin their application for American citizenship through naturalisation.

The agency also introduced an eligibility-checking tool to help lawful permanent residents determine whether they may qualify before submitting Form N-400.

Source: Legit.ng