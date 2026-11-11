Tanzanian singer Juma Jux was caught on camera giving his wife Priscilla Ojo a sweet massage after her clothing brand launch in Lagos

The video went viral on November 10, 2026, days after Priscilla's successful store launch party on November 7

Juma had already publicly congratulated Priscilla on the launch, expressing pride in her achievement

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux is proving that romance does not stop at the red carpet. A video of him giving his wife, Priscilla Ojo, a tender shoulder and neck massage has gone viral, warming hearts across social media.

The clip, which trended on 10 November 2026, was filmed just days after Priscilla held a launch party in Lagos on 7 November to celebrate the debut of her new clothing brand.

Juma Jux melts hearts with gesture towards Priscilla Ojo after business launch. Credit: @itspriscy

Source: Instagram

In the warmly lit footage, Juma can be seen seated behind his wife, carefully working a massage into her neck and shoulders as she scrolls through her phone, unbothered and clearly enjoying every second.

Juma's Sweet Gesture After Priscilla's Big Night

The timing of the video made it all the more touching for fans. Launching a business is no small feat, and Priscilla had clearly put in the work to make her clothing brand a success. After the celebrations wound down, her husband made sure she was properly looked after.

Juma Jux makes Priscilla Ojo feel special with massage after business launch. Credit: @itspriscy

Source: Twitter

In the clip, Priscilla can be heard responding to his care with a warm

"Thank you, thank you, my love," while Juma keeps at it, the two exchanging playful, affectionate banter throughout.

The gesture follows Juma publicly celebrating his wife's entrepreneurial milestone. When Priscilla launched her store, the singer took to social media to congratulate her, stating plainly that he was proud of her achievement.

Watch Juma Jux pamper Priscilla Ojo in the viral video:

Priscilla Ojo's son's Nanny speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came from the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

Source: Legit.ng