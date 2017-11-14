Who is the best goalkeeper in the world as of 2023? Here are the top 15

In the game of football, the role of a goalkeeper is of paramount importance. A great goalkeeper can be the difference between a trophy-winning side and that which falls short. A modern-day goalkeeper displays exceptional skills, remarkable agility, footwork, and reflexes and is consistent while at it. Who is the best goalkeeper in the world?

Over the years, football has seen famous names wow fans and make match-winning saves. Here are some of the best goalkeepers who have made a difference in all the teams they have represented.

Who is the best goalkeeper in the world in 2023?

Goalkeepers are an essential part of every team. Below is a list of the top 15 best goalkeepers in the world today in no particular order.

15. Emiliano Martínez

Full name : Damián Emiliano Martínez

: Damián Emiliano Martínez Date of birth : 2 September 1992

: 2 September 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Mar del Plata, Argentina

: Mar del Plata, Argentina Team: Aston Villa

Martínez established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, earning acclaim for his exceptional shot-stopping skills. Emiliano Martínez's career reached new heights after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also won the prestigious Best Goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup award and the Golden Glove for his outstanding tournament performance. These remarkable achievements led to his recognition as The Best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2022.

14. Mike Maignan

Full name : Mike Peterson Maignan

: Mike Peterson Maignan Date of birth : 3 July 1995

: 3 July 1995 Age : 28 years old (as of 2023)

: 28 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Cayenne, French Guiana

: Cayenne, French Guiana Team: AC Milan

Mike Maignan is widely recognized as one of the world's top goalkeepers. Mike Maignan is known for his reflexes, distribution and leadership qualities. In 2018-19, he was named Ligue 1 goalie of the year, and in 2020-21, he won the league title.

13. Alisson Becker

Full name : Álisson Ramsés Becker

: Álisson Ramsés Becker Date of birth : 2 October 1992

: 2 October 1992 Age : 30 years old (as of 2023)

: 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Novo Hamburgo, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

: Novo Hamburgo, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Team: Liverpool

Alisson Becker is celebrated for his exceptional shot-stopping skills, precise distribution, and prowess in one-on-one encounters. Alisson Becker has earned the honour of being included in the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 twice. He also won the 2019 Copa América and was recognized as the tournament's top goalkeeper.

12. Andre Onana

Full name : André Onana Onana

: André Onana Onana Date of birth : 2 April 1996

: 2 April 1996 Age : 27 years old (as of 2023)

: 27 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Nkol Ngok

While Andre Onana dominates the headlines for being great with his ball distribution, he is not a bad shot-stopper either. He is a great collector of crosses. He has incredible ability with the ball at his feet.

11. Ederson Santana

Full name : Ederson Santana de Moraes

: Ederson Santana de Moraes Date of birth : 17 August 1993

: 17 August 1993 Age : 30 years old (as of 2023)

: 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Osasco, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Ederson is known for his reflexes and shot-stopping prowess. He is key to the club's remarkable success in the past few years. Ederson Santana is good with the ball at his feet and a good shot-stopper. His accuracy and ball distribution with long-range yet pinpoint passes from goal kicks set him apart.

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Full name : Gianluigi Donnarumma Cavaliere

: Gianluigi Donnarumma Cavaliere Date of birth : 25 February 1999

: 25 February 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2023)

: 24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Castellammare di Stabia, Italy

: Castellammare di Stabia, Italy Team: Paris Saint-Germain

Donnarumma is among the top 10 best goalkeepers in the world in 2023. He is well-known for his quick reflexes and shot-blocking abilities. Gianluigi Donnarumma has consistently shown the ability to make important saves, even on close-range strikes and point-blank attempts.

In March 2016, Donnarumma became the youngest Italian to ever play for the U21 team, at the age of 17 years and 28 days.

9. Samir Handanovic

Full name : Samir Handanović

: Samir Handanović Date of birth : 14 July 1984

: 14 July 1984 Age : 39 years old (as of 2023)

: 39 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Ljubljana, Slovenia

: Ljubljana, Slovenia Team: Inter Milan (2012–2023)

Samir Handanovic is recognized as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. He has earned the nickname "Batman" due to his acrobatic saves. After his contract was not extended, Inter announced Handanovi's departure on 12 July 2023. Samir Handanovic appeared in 455 matches with the nerazzurri.

8. Hugo Lloris

Full name : Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris

: Hugo Hadrien Dominique Lloris Date of birth : 26 December 1986

: 26 December 1986 Age : 36 years old (as of 2023)

: 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Nice, France

: Nice, France Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris has protected the goal from all Tottenham rivals. His efforts also resulted in the club breaking the defensive record in the Premier League. Hugo Lloris has served as captain for Tottenham Hotspur and the French national team.

7. Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Full name : Marc-André ter Stegen

: Marc-André ter Stegen Date of birth : 30 April 1992

: 30 April 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Mönchengladbach, Germany

: Mönchengladbach, Germany Team: Barcelona

Mark-Andre has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in controlling the ball with his hands and deflecting blows with his feet. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is well-known for his quick reflexes, passing, and ball-playing abilities. He won the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona.

6. Jan Oblak

Full name : Jan Oblak

: Jan Oblak Date of birth : 7 January 1993

: 7 January 1993 Age : 30 years old (as of 2023)

: 30 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Škofja Loka, Slovenia

: Škofja Loka, Slovenia Team: Atlético Madrid

Jan Oblak is widely acknowledged as one of the premier goalkeepers in the world. Amassing more than 350 appearances for Atlético Madrid, Jan Oblak has secured four prestigious titles with the club, notably the 2020–21 La Liga championship.

In addition to his club success, Oblak made his senior international debut for Slovenia in 2012 and has been honoured with the title of Slovenian Footballer of the Year six times.

5. David de Gea

Full name : David de Gea Quintana

: David de Gea Quintana Date of birth : 7 November 1990

: 7 November 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2023)

: 32 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Team: Free agent

David de Gea continues to stand out as the best Spanish goalkeeper of his era. His remarkable displays garnered the interest of Manchester United, leading to his £18.9 million transfer to the club in 2011. David de Gea departed Manchester United as the club's seventh-highest appearance maker, having participated in 545 matches across all competitions.

4. Thibaut Courtois

Full name : Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois

: Thibaut Nicolas Marc Courtois Date of birth : 11 May 1992

: 11 May 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2023)

: 31 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Bree, Belgium

: Bree, Belgium Team: Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is widely considered one of the world's top goalkeepers. He is well-known for his quick reflexes, acrobatic saves, and mastery of the penalty box.

At 19, Thibaut Courtois made his senior international debut for Belgium, becoming the country's youngest international goalkeeper. He has three Ricardo Zamora Trophies and one Premier League Golden Glove.

3. Keylor Navas

Full name : Keilor Antonio Navas Gamboa

: Keilor Antonio Navas Gamboa Date of birth : 15 December 1986

: 15 December 1986 Age : 36 years old (as of 2023)

: 36 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : San Isidro de El General, Costa Rica

: San Isidro de El General, Costa Rica Team: Paris Saint-Germain

Navas began his youth career at Saprissa, winning six Liga FPD titles and the CONCACAF Champions League. Since Keylor Navas' debut in 2008, he has made over 100 appearances for Costa Rica. His outstanding performances also helped his team reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 2014.

2. Manuel Neuer

Full name : Manuel Peter Neuer

: Manuel Peter Neuer Date of birth : 27 March 1986

: 27 March 1986 Age : 37 years old (as of 2023)

: 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth : Gelsenkirchen, Germany

: Gelsenkirchen, Germany Team: Bayern Munich

Manuel is a sweeper unlike any other, with incredible versatility and shot-stopping ability. He is primarily recognized as one of the sport's all-time great goalkeepers. Manuel Neuer received the Golden Glove award for being the top goalkeeper in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

1. Gianluigi Buffon

Full name : Gianluigi Buffon

: Gianluigi Buffon Date of birth : 28 January 1978

: 28 January 1978 Age : 45 years old (as of 2023)

: 45 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Carrara, Italy

Gianluigi Buffon is universally acknowledged as one of the most exceptional goalkeepers in the sport's history. His professional career boasts an extraordinary tally of over 1,100 appearances. Buffon clinches the record for the highest number of appearances in Serie A.

In 2004, Pelé included Gianluigi Buffon in the prestigious FIFA 100 list, recognizing him as one of the greatest living football players worldwide. Buffon remains the sole goalkeeper to ever claim the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year award in the 2003 Champions League final.

Who is the best goalkeeper in the world?

Lev Yashin (after whom the Yashin Trophy, which is the Ballon d'Or of goalkeepers, was named) is arguably the greatest keeper in the history of the game. He spent his entire career with Dinamo Moscow of the Russian Premier League, but it was his performances with the Soviet Union national team that drew much praise.

In 420 career appearances, Lev Yashin saved a record-breaking 150 penalty kicks, kept 270 clean sheets, and remains the only goalkeeper in history to ever win the Ballon d’Or. For a goalkeeper, this achievement is unlikely to be replicated any time soon.

Summary table of the best goalkeeper in the world as of 2023

Football has witnessed record-breaking and famous goalkeepers, each contributing to their clubs or national teams with unique qualities and abilities. The best goalkeeper in the world has delivered the best helping his team win.

