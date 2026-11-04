AIG Jimoh Denies Police Role in Lekki Property Demolition Dispute

AIG Olahundare Moshood Jimoh of Zone 2 denied that officers under his command were involved in a demolition dispute over a Lekki property

A petition by Alhaji Akeem Ogunseye accused named individuals of invading the property and causing losses estimated at over N1 billion

Jimoh said an investigation team examined documents from both parties before the command discontinued action on Ogunseye's petition

Onikan, Lagos state - The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) overseeing Zone 2 police command in Lagos state, Olahundare Moshood Jimoh, has denied that officers from his command played any part in a property dispute involving an alleged demolition at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Jimoh addressed the matter on Monday evening, November 2, saying an internal investigation team looked into complaints from both sides of the dispute and found no record of any zonal officers visiting the property, The Nation reported.

AIG Olahundare Moshood Jimoh denies that officers under his command were involved in the Lekki Phase 1 property dispute. Photo credit: AIG Moshood Jimoh

Source: UGC

The newspaper noted that the controversy began after Alhaji Akeem Osuolale Ogunseye filed a petition on October 19, requesting that the police investigate activities at the property. The petition, which was reportedly submitted through his lawyer, named some individuals as suspects.

According to the petition, the named individuals allegedly forced their way onto the premises, damaged structures and carted away items. It described the incident as an illegal invasion, destruction and looting, and put the value of losses at more than N1 billion.

AIG Jimoh Outlines Investigation Findings

Jimoh said his command forwarded Ogunseye's petition to an investigation team, which also reviewed a second complaint received on October 21. That complaint alleged that police officers had been deployed to block access to the disputed site.

After examining documents submitted by both parties, the investigation team found no evidence linking officers from the zonal command to any visit to the property. On the basis of those findings, the command discontinued further action on Ogunseye's petition.

The AIG also pointed to the nature of Ogunseye's own petition, noting that it had identified private individuals, not police officers, as the alleged suspects. He urged Ogunseye to provide concrete evidence if he wished to pursue claims of police involvement.

AIG Jimoh Says Constructive Criticism Strengthens Police

In another report, AIG Jimoh called for stronger collaboration between the media and security agencies, saying constructive criticism from journalists helps improve public institutions and accountability. He made the remarks in Abuja while receiving the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory Council’s Crime Fighter of the Year award during the council’s annual Press Week.

The Zone 2 police command chief, who oversees Lagos and Ogun states, said journalists should be seen as partners in nation-building rather than adversaries, stressing that responsible reporting plays a key role in strengthening democratic institutions and public trust.

Source: Legit.ng