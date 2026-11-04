The federal government's NERSI programme gives selected Nigerian households N50,000 in monthly cash support through a mobile wallet

Many Nigerians have questions about whether the N50,000 payment must be repaid to the government

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction selects beneficiaries using national identity and social register records

Abuja, FCT - The Federal Government of Nigeria runs a relief programme called the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), designed to help poor and vulnerable households manage the rising cost of living.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction administers the scheme, which delivers monthly payments of N50,000 directly into the mobile wallets of selected beneficiaries.

The federal government clarifies whether beneficiaries of its N50,000 NERSI cash support are required to repay the money. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

NERSI: Is FG’s N50,000 Monthly Cash Support a Loan?

The full N50,000 goes into the recipient's wallet with no deductions. Despite widespread confusion among Nigerians, the payment is not a loan. It is a grant from the federal government, meaning beneficiaries are not required to pay it back.

The ministry does not accept open applications for NERSI. Instead, beneficiaries are identified through a screening process that draws on verified national identity records and the national social register. The selection is designed to target households classified as poor and vulnerable.

Because eligibility is determined through official government databases rather than self-nomination, Nigerians cannot apply directly. Those who qualify are contacted through the system already in place.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has published details of the programme on its official website for members of the public who want to learn more about how the intervention works.

List of Platforms and USSD Codes to Access FG’s N50,000 Grant

Meanwhile, Nigerians seeking to benefit from the federal government’s ₦50,000 relief grant can check their eligibility and access the funds through five designated digital financial service providers, using USSD codes and mobile banking platforms.

Beneficiaries can use these provider-specific codes to check their status or follow instructions relating to the grant.

These codes are intended to provide access to information about the intervention through the respective financial service providers. However, checking eligibility does not automatically guarantee payment, as disbursement depends on beneficiary selection and verification.

Source: Legit.ng