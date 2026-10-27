Harry Kane was named the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at the Palladium Theatre in London, with Brazilian legend Ronaldo making the announcement

Kane edged out competition from La Liga stars Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim the prestigious award

The Bayern Munich striker responded to the win with a brief message on his X page that drew millions of impressions

Harry Kane has responded on social media after being crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, capping what has been a remarkable year for the England captain.

The announcement was made at the Palladium Theatre in London, where Brazilian football icon Ronaldo had the honour of revealing Kane as the recipient of the sport's most coveted individual prize.

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Jeff Spicer.

Source: Getty Images

Kane beat two of the game's brightest stars to claim the award. Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal were among the leading contenders, but neither could deny the England striker on the night.

Kane reacts after Ballon d'Or win

Shortly after the announcement, Kane took to X to address his followers with a brief but pointed message.

“Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise. 🏆,” he wrote.

The post spread rapidly, drawing millions of impressions and thousands of reactions within hours of being published.

The ceremony held particular significance given that it took place on home soil for Kane, whose consistent performances at the highest level earned him widespread recognition across the football world this year.

How much Ballon d'Or is worth

Legit.ng previously reported how much the Ballon d'Or is worth after Harry Kane won the 2026 Golden Ball award for the first time in his career.

The award, though doesn't have a direct financial reward, attracts other things, which could translate to monetary gains for the winners.

Source: Legit.ng