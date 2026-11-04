The Australian government published the categories of names and signatures it considers unacceptable for use on official travel documents

The rules are grounded in international aviation standards and aim to protect the rights of other individuals and groups

Passport applicants whose names include expletives, slurs, numerals, or fake titles risk having their applications refused

The Australian government has published a list of names and signatures it will not accept on official passports, with refusals authorised under subsection 53(4) of the Passports Act.

Under that provision, the Minister or an appointed delegate has the power to reject any name or signature considered unacceptable, inappropriate, or offensive.

Australia publishes a list of 13 unacceptable names and signatures for passports. Photo credit: Patricia Mado, Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

The policy guidance outlines three broad purposes behind these restrictions: compliance with international travel document standards set by the Convention on International Civil Aviation 1944 (also known as the Chicago Convention), protection of the rights and freedoms of others, and prevention of any misleading claims about titles or awards a person does not hold.

Names and signatures Australia will not accept

According to the official guidance, the following are examples of names or signatures that may be refused, though the list is not exhaustive:

1. An expletive.

2. A racial or ethnic slur or implication.

3. An obscene or offensive term, symbol or picture.

4. A numeral.

5. A political statement or slogan such as "all rights reserved," "signed on behalf of," trademark ™ or copyright ©.

6. An official title, position or rank that the person does not hold.

7. The name of, or reference to, a public institution or public office.

8. A title, award or decoration not awarded or conferred directly on the person by the Crown or under a law of the Commonwealth.

9. A term that could mislead people into believing the bearer has received a title, award or decoration they have not earned.

10. A string of words that would not commonly be recognised as a name.

11. A name that cannot be established by repute or usage.

12. Any other term contrary to the public interest.

13. Characters the Minister or delegate considers inconsistent with international standards under the Chicago Convention.

Australian passport: Why these rules exist

Australian travel documents must meet the recommended practices and procedures for passports as outlined in the Chicago Convention.

Beyond the technical requirements, the government says the rules exist to ensure that passports are not used to offend individuals or groups, and that they do not give the impression that a bearer holds an award or rank they were never granted.

Applicants are advised to review the full passport policy before submitting an application to avoid delays or refusals linked to naming issues.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia named the category of people eligible for an emergency passport.

Duration to get an Australian passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia shared how long it takes to get a passport.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, 90% of applications for citizenship by conferral, the most common route, are processed within six months of submission.

Once approved, 90% of successful applicants receive an invitation to attend a citizenship ceremony within seven months of that approval.

Source: Legit.ng