Slovakia published a list of 13 countries whose citizens may qualify for an exemption from paying visa application fees

The Slovak government confirmed the exemption applies to nationals from countries that hold visa facilitation agreements with the European Union

However, not every citizen from the listed countries automatically qualifies, as the exemption is limited to specific categories of applicants

Slovakia has released a list of 13 countries whose nationals may be eligible to skip paying the standard visa application fee, according to the Slovak government.

The exemption is tied to existing visa facilitation agreements between the listed countries and the European Union. Under these arrangements, certain categories of applicants are not required to pay the fee when applying for a Slovak visa.

13 countries with citizens who may qualify for special visa fee exemptions in Slovakia. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Encyclopaedia Britannica

Source: Getty Images

Slovak visa fee exemption

The Slovak government confirmed that citizens from the following 13 countries may qualify:

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Azerbaijan

4. Belarus

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

6. Cape Verde

7. Georgia

8. Moldova

9. Montenegro

10. North Macedonia

11. Russia

12. Serbia

13. Ukraine

Who exactly qualifies for the exemption

It is important to note that the fee waiver does not apply to all citizens of the listed countries. The exemption is restricted to specific categories of applicants, meaning that holding a passport from one of these nations alone does not guarantee a free application.

Prospective applicants are advised to confirm whether their individual circumstances place them within an eligible category before proceeding with their visa application.

Slovakia: countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Slovakia had published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The government explained that the exemptions depend on the type of passport travellers hold, with some nationalities qualifying only if they have biometric, diplomatic or service passports. The list covers countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Caribbean.

Source: Legit.ng