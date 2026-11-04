Slovakia Publishes Names of 13 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa Fee Waivers
- Slovakia published a list of 13 countries whose citizens may qualify for an exemption from paying visa application fees
- The Slovak government confirmed the exemption applies to nationals from countries that hold visa facilitation agreements with the European Union
- However, not every citizen from the listed countries automatically qualifies, as the exemption is limited to specific categories of applicants
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Slovakia has released a list of 13 countries whose nationals may be eligible to skip paying the standard visa application fee, according to the Slovak government.
The exemption is tied to existing visa facilitation agreements between the listed countries and the European Union. Under these arrangements, certain categories of applicants are not required to pay the fee when applying for a Slovak visa.
Slovak visa fee exemption
The Slovak government confirmed that citizens from the following 13 countries may qualify:
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Azerbaijan
4. Belarus
5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
6. Cape Verde
7. Georgia
8. Moldova
9. Montenegro
10. North Macedonia
11. Russia
12. Serbia
13. Ukraine
Who exactly qualifies for the exemption
It is important to note that the fee waiver does not apply to all citizens of the listed countries. The exemption is restricted to specific categories of applicants, meaning that holding a passport from one of these nations alone does not guarantee a free application.
Prospective applicants are advised to confirm whether their individual circumstances place them within an eligible category before proceeding with their visa application.
Slovakia: countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Slovakia had published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.
The government explained that the exemptions depend on the type of passport travellers hold, with some nationalities qualifying only if they have biometric, diplomatic or service passports. The list covers countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Caribbean.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng