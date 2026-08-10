Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing called out online trolls who constantly remind women about their age, unmarried status, and childlessness

The actress urged people to be mindful of the private struggles women face, saying they are fighting battles behind the scenes

Nkechi Blessing also warned women to beware of fake prophecies while seeking God's guidance on marriage and children

Nkechi Blessing has had enough of the internet's obsession with policing women's personal lives, and she's made her feelings clear in a fiery social media post.

The Nollywood actress took aim at online trolls who make a habit of reminding women that they are ageing, unmarried, or yet to have children.

Nkechi Blessing speaks against the practice of reminding unmarried and childless women about their personal circumstances. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In her post on her Instagram page on August 10, Nkechi Blessing described such individuals as "godforsaken demons" and urged them to show more compassion, pointing out that many women are quietly battling challenges the public knows nothing about.

Her message also carried a spiritual dimension. Beyond addressing the trolls, the actress cautioned women seeking God's intervention in areas like marriage and childbearing to stay alert to false prophets and misleading spiritual guidance.

In her words:

"In everything you do in this life, and as a woman seeking the face of God for anything. Be it a child, husband, or anything at all. Please and please beware of fake prophecy. And to you godforsaken demons called online trolls, take it easy on always reminding a woman she's getting old and unmarried, childless, etc. You never know the battles they fight behind the scenes. May God grant us long life."

Check out Nkechi Blessing's Instagram message to trolls below:

Fans rally behind Nkechi Blessing

The post resonated widely, drawing a wave of supportive responses from followers who echoed her frustration.

@marley_kween wrote:

"God bless you, Mama! 👏🏽 Because some of una really need to hear this. Una need to STOP trolling celebrities because of their problems, whether na husband matter, children matter, marriage, family or whatever personal battle they are facing. Una no get family for house? 😒 Or una think say because person dey public eye, their pain automatically becomes public property? And to all the fake prophets una days are numbered!!!"

@pempamfik_ventures commented:

"Amen...😢😢😢hummmm....may God help us all👏...everyone married or single...barren or fruitful are going thru so much...it only takes grace to sail thru😢👏"

@mumcy_testimony_ shared:

"Like I use to say celebrity are human too and u don't no what they are pass through. I love your courage u handle this space so well and I admire u for that and more"

@ajurawalo added:

"I just wish people can get close to God, sharpen their spirit and let God direct them instead of relying on these fake 'men and prophet of God' everywhere. When your spirit is in tune with God, you will hear from Him direct"

@_beejayyyyyy said:

"Be your own pastor that's it nah laziness to fast and pray is doing most of people. Most people are closer to God than so called pastors"

Nkechi Blessing warns against online attacks targeting women who are unmarried or yet to have children. Photo: nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing defends Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing attacked trolls over their negative comments on Baba Ijesha and Luminee’s secret marriage.

The actress posted a Snapchat video where she claimed none of her former lovers ever left her because she served as the breadwinner.

She noted that she leaves men whenever she gets tired and feels no shame when people accuse her of changing men like clothes.

Source: Legit.ng