The Australian Government has published the minimum score required to pass the citizenship test for immigrants applying by conferral in 2026

Applicants must correctly answer all five Australian values questions and score at least 75% overall to be considered for citizenship

Legit.ng learnt that the test consists of 20 multiple-choice questions and must be completed within 45 minutes at no extra cost

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out the minimum score that immigrants must achieve to pass the citizenship test, a compulsory step in the process of becoming an Australian citizen by conferral.

According to the department's official guidance, applicants must answer 20 multiple-choice questions within a 45-minute window.

Australia explains the minimum score applicants must get to become citizens. Photo Credit: Fairfax Media

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To qualify, candidates must score at least 15 out of 20, which equals 75%, and must answer all five Australian values questions correctly, meaning a full mark of 5 out of 5 on that section is non-negotiable.

Australian citizenship: What the test covers

The assessment is designed to confirm that citizenship applicants have a basic command of the English language and a working understanding of what it means to hold Australian citizenship.

It also tests knowledge of the country itself, including the rights, responsibilities, and privileges that come with citizenship, as well as a demonstrated commitment to Australian values built on freedom, respect, and equality.

There is no additional fee attached to sitting the test. The cost is bundled into the citizenship application fee that candidates would have already paid when submitting their application.

Who must sit the Australian citizenship test?

The citizenship test applies to most people applying for Australian citizenship by conferral, which is the pathway used by permanent residents and other eligible migrants.

The department advises all prospective applicants to prepare thoroughly before appearing for the test, with study materials available through the official government portal.

Prospective citizens can read the full citizenship test requirements on the Department of Home Affairs website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had announced where foreigners will take its citizenship test.

Citizenship test: Australia's age bracket for applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had announced its official age bracket for foreigners before sitting for the citizenship test.

This comes after Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined seven categories of foreigners who are not required to sit for the citizenship test when applying for Australian citizenship by conferral.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, foreign applicants aged between 18 and 59 years at the time their application is received are generally required to complete the citizenship test.

Source: Legit.ng