Terem Moffi has made a painful admission about Nigeria’s absence at two consecutive World Cups

The Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 edition in Qatar and the 2026 edition in USA, Mexico and Canada

Nigeria’s next chance to feature at the tournament is in 2030, to be hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco

Terem Moffi has made a painful admission about the reality of the Super Eagles of Nigeria missing out on two consecutive FIFA World Cups.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 edition after losing the playoff to rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, on away goals after a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Super Eagles miss out on consecutive FIFA World Cups. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Africa’s slot in 2026 was increased to 10, and yet again, the Super Eagles failed to qualify after losing the final of the African playoff to DR Congo.

Nigeria messed up the group stage with a poor start, picking up three points in the opening four matches against Zimbabwe, Lesotho, South Africa and Benin.

Eric Chelle’s appointment rejuvenated the team’s chances as the Franco-Malian manager opened with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, but a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe proved to be a setback.

FIFA docked South Africa three points for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena, boosting Nigeria’s chances of securing automatic qualification.

It got complicated on the final day when Nigeria needed Rwanda to get a result against South Africa, but the Amavubi did not, and the Super Eagles settled for the playoff spot after beating Benin 4-0.

Nigeria beat Gabon in the first match of the playoffs, but lost to DR Congo, who went on to beat Jamaica in the intercontinental playoff.

Terem Moffi's painful admission

FC Porto striker Terem Moffi has shared his thoughts about Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, having also missed the 2022 edition

Moffi admits that not every player gets the chance to play at the World Cup, and painfully for some members of the current group, they will not be part of it even if Nigeria qualify in 2030.

“I'm 27 now, in the next World Cup I'll be 31, and most of the squad will be in their 30's as well. It's almost impossible for us to be there if we're being totally honest,” he told AY Suga.

“Young players will come in. The oldest in the squad right now is Semi [32], so, going by that, it'll be quite difficult. For some of us, we might have to watch from home.”

Terem Moffi admits he may not be part of Nigeria's squad at 2030 World Cup. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

“How do we tell our children that we had two chances to be at the World Cup and we didn't take them? It's horrible to think about,” he concluded.

As noted by ESPN, captain Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Francis Uzoho and Kelechi Iheanacho are those in the current group who featured in 2018.

NFF appeal FIFA verdict

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF appealed FIFA's verdict after the world football governing body dismissed their petition against DR Congo.

The NFF have not given up on their eligibility case against DR Congo and have taken it to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, but a judgement is not expected till after the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng