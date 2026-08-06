Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal's ambitions for the 2026/27 season following their first Premier League title in 22 years

Arsenal have strengthened their squad this summer with several new signings and are chasing more top targets

Arteta said the goal is not just to win again but to build a winning dynasty at Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has declared his side will go after every available trophy in the 2026/27 season, setting out a clear ambition to build on the club's historic Premier League title win last term.

Last season, Arteta guided Arsenal to their first top-flight title since 2003/04, ending a 22-year wait. The club also reached the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 3-1 loss to Real Betis. Photo by Tyler Miller.

Source: Getty Images

It was a season that came after three consecutive near-misses in the title race, including two occasions when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City pipped them to the trophy.

Arteta outlines Arsenal’s ambitions

Speaking after a 3-1 pre-season defeat to Real Betis, Arteta was direct about what has driven his activity in the transfer market.

“We're going to go and attack every trophy, that's the ambition,” he said via Arsenal.com.

“All the work that I've done in the summer is to understand what we need to do to win again & create a dynasty at this football club, that's the aim.”

The Gunners have moved quickly this summer to reinforce their squad, securing the permanent signing of defender Piero Hincapie, goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and winger Christos Tzolis. Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is also set to join, with his arrival described as imminent.

Arsenal have additionally been linked with Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who is currently locked in a contract dispute with the Spanish club.

With Guardiola having left Manchester City after a decade in charge, Arsenal are widely regarded as the Premier League's strongest force heading into the new campaign.

Arteta holds a unique distinction among the current 20 top-flight managers, being the only one to have won the Premier League title, a fact that underlines just how seriously the Gunners are viewed as favourites for back-to-back championships.

The coming season will test whether Arteta can translate his summer work into silverware on multiple fronts, with European and domestic glory both firmly in Arsenal's sights.

Vinicius to Arsenal could happen

Legit.ng previously listed Vinicius Jr to Arsenal as one of the transfers that could still happen this summer despite the uncertainties surrounding it.

Vinicius and Madrid are at loggerheads over a new contract, with the Gunners monitoring the situation and ready to pounce if the opportunity arises.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng