Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun marked six months since losing her 78-year-old mother with a family grave visit

The actress buried her mother, Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams Ikperha, at Ebony Vaults cemetery in Lagos in March 2026

Faithia shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, saying her mother lives on forever in their hearts

Six months after losing her mother, Nollywood actress Faithia Balogun made a quiet but deeply emotional trip to her late mum's graveside alongside family members, and her heartfelt tribute to the woman she called "Momi" has moved fans across social media.

The actress shared the tribute on her Instagram page on Sunday, August 9, 2026, writing that the visit was about remembrance and keeping her mother's memory alive.

Faithia Balogun's family shares fond memories about her late mother as they visit her grave six months after her passing. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

"Six months without you, Momi, and the memories still feel so fresh. We came to visit you, to remember you, and to remind ourselves that even though you're gone, you will never be forgotten," Faithia wrote.

She added that both her children and grandchildren joined her in grieving the matriarch, describing the loss as one the entire family continues to carry daily.

Faithia Balogun's mother laid to rest in Lagos

Faithia had laid her mother, Mrs Gloria Uzoamaka Williams Ikperha, to rest on March 7, 2026, at the Ebony Vaults cemetery in Lagos. Mrs Gloria had passed away on February 4, 2026, at the age of 78, leaving behind her children and grandchildren.

In her tribute, the actress described her mother as someone who would never truly be gone, saying her memory would remain in their hearts for as long as they lived.

"Momi, you may be gone, but you remain forever in our hearts. We love you, we remember you, and we will always carry your memory with us. Rest peacefully, Momi. Until we meet again," she wrote.

Fans and followers console Faithia Balogun as she gets emotional at mother's grave. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video of Faithia Balogun and her family's visit to her late mother's grave is below:

Fans react to Faithia's tribute to her late mother

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy and personal reflections from fans, many of whom shared their own stories of grief in the comments.

@ronnik_baby wrote:

"May her soul keep resting in perfect peace 🙏. See me crying because I remember my parents too 😥😥 my Mom left 25 years ago while my dad left 24 years 💔💔 iya Nike and Baba Nike I miss you so much."

@aduke78239 commented:

"Mama, Keep Resting and watch over your Children and Grandchildren you left behind."

@kemtoptravel shared:

"Una just dey cumot water from my eye this Sunday, Rip ma."

@ojuolape_oladapo wrote:

"Keep resting grandma."

@momenatawatches said:

"Rest on mama ❤️"

@olawunmi_ajadi commented:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

@bolaji.olaniyan added:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace amen."

Faithia Balogun reacts to death rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Faithia Balogun's management moved quickly to shut down death rumours that spread rapidly across TikTok, describing the claims as entirely false and without any basis.

In an official statement released by The Hype Agency via the Instagram page of journalist, filmmaker, and media entrepreneur Samuel Olatunji, her management team confirmed that the actress is alive, well, and in good spirits.

The agency stressed that there was no truth to any reports suggesting she had died or was battling any illness.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng