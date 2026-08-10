Peter Okoye released the official music video for his new song I Love You Because, and fans were moved by a surprise reveal at the end

The Mr P singer paid tribute to his wife Lola Omotayo in the video amid ongoing family tensions within the Psquare camp

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional reactions after spotting Lola's portrait painting in the closing moments of the video

Peter Okoye, known professionally as Mr P, has dropped the official music video for his latest single I Love You Because, and it is already tugging at heartstrings across social media.

Released on Monday, August 10, 2026, the video closes with a portrait painting of his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, a moment that fans instantly recognised as a deeply personal tribute to the woman who has stood by him through years of public scrutiny.

Peter Okoye honours his wife Lola Omotayo in new music video. Credit: peterpsquare/lolaomotayo

Source: Instagram

The song itself is a celebration of a woman who knows her worth.

"I love you because you no dey force love, you no go stay where you no dey sure. I love you because you know your level, you no dey beg for anybody space. You no dey lower your level, you sabi love, but you get control," the lyrics read, lines that many fans believe speak directly to Lola's quiet strength throughout the couple's journey together.

Peter Okoye's Tribute to Lola Omotayo

Peter Okoye, one half of the iconic Nigerian music duo Psquare, has faced intense public attention in recent days amid a widely reported family feud within the group.

Against that backdrop, the decision to honour his wife so openly in a music video resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom have long admired Lola for her steadfast support.

The portrait reveal at the end of the video left fans emotional and excited.

Fans gush over Peter Okoye honoured his wife Lola Omotayo in new music video. Credit: peterpsquare.

Source: Instagram

Watch the official music video for I Love You Because below:

What Fans Are Saying

The comments section was flooded with love for both Peter and Lola. Here is what viewers had to say:

@AdaAtayobor wrote:

"Specially dedicated to every woman who stand strong for those they love. ❤"

@saintlyaep commented:

"Mrs Lola Okoye, We Love You So Much! Thank you for taking care of Mr P."

@chidinmavictoria6517 shared:

"I felt so happy seeing Lola's face in the end."

@MyFragranceTrail reacted:

"The Lola Omotayo reveal!!! This is so beautiful! We love you, Lola! Mr P, thank you for such a unique and heartwarming video gift to Lola ❤❤❤."

@unegbejudithricha9734 noted:

"I love the concept of this video. It's a subtle shade to those who said he married a woman older than him, yet there's so much love and peace compared to the one who married a younger woman 😂❤"

@mizbieje said:

"Who else was praying and patiently waiting to see Lola's picture as the painting???? I wasn't disappointed! The song is officially dedicated to our wife! Now clock it... 😂"

@EmmanuelOgbu-f8q wrote:

"This song is specially dedicated to our beautiful woman LOLA OKOYE God bless you for us we love you."

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng